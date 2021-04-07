Eau Claire Caregiver Virtual Cafe: April 20, 9 to 10:30 a.m. The caregiver café offers an informal and comfortable way for caregivers to join others to discuss issues, experiences and share ideas about caregiving. First and third Tuesdays of every month. Advanced registration required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Early-stage memory loss support group: Last Wednesday of every month, April 28, 1:30 to 3 p.m. If you have been diagnosed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia or are caring for someone with dementia you are not alone. Join peers who understand what you are going through for support, information, and education. Participants should be in the early stages of memory loss, aware of their memory loss and have the ability to share with others and take part in the discussion. Advanced registration required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or by calling Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1- 888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Middle to late stage dementia caregiver support group: Second Tuesday of each month, April 13, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. If you are caring for someone in the middle to late stages, you are not alone. Join other caregivers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. Facilitated by family caregivers and sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. Contact Paula at paulajwainscott@gmail.com. Participants will receive an email with a link to join the meeting via phone or virtual.
Men’s Group: First and third Wednesdays of every month, April 14 and April 28 at 11 a.m. Meetings are virtual or at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire. Connections and coffee for men caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Facilitated by men who are caring for a loved one with dementia, sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. For more information contact Bob Vogler at 414-378-2114 or at beevee6610@gmail.com.