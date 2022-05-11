'Chalk the Walk' for mental illness awareness: The Eau Claire Healthy Communities Mental Health Action Team is hosting a Chalk the Walk competition to promote Mental Health Awareness now through 11:59 p.m. on May 31.
Residents of the Eau Claire community are encouraged to chalk positive, encouraging notes on neighborhood sidewalks. There is no cost to participate in the competition; simply grab some chalk, find a sidewalk and let your creativity run wild.
To participate:
- Take a picture of your design.
- Go to the Eau Claire Healthy Communities Facebook page at www.facebook.com/echealthycommunities.
- Upload your picture as a comment under the Chalk for Mental Health Awareness Month Contest posting.
- Like and share the original Chalk for Mental Health Awareness Month contest posting.
The top three designs with the most likes on the original post will have a chance to win a variety of prizes.
Eau Claire Mayo receives 'A' grade in patient safety: The Eau Claire Mayo Clinic Health System hospital scored the highest safety marks from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization that collects and analyzes data to help patients choose their preferred health care destination.
The Eau Claire Mayo is one of six Mayo Clinics to receive the "A" grade. The Hospital Safety Score, which The Leapfrog Group publishes twice a year, uses 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data combined with additional self-reported survey answers that hospitals submit annually.
The Leapfrog Survey assesses the status of many areas of hospital practice, including:
- Electronic medication ordering by health care professionals.
- Staffing of ICUs by physicians certified in critical care medicine.
- Having structures and systems in place to provide a culture that supports safety.
- Practices to monitor and maintain safe nursing workforce levels.
- Monitoring the proper hand hygiene techniques of staff who interact with patients.
- Monitoring the use of bar-code scanning of patients and medications when administering medications in the hospital.
Buffalo Country receives commendation from governor: Buffalo County Health and Human Services announced last week that the organization was honored with a Certificate of Commendation from the Office of the Governor, which recognizes the endless work that has gone into protecting the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a May 4 news release, the certificate states that BCHHS "has demonstrated unparalleled commitment and devotion to the prevention of illness, the promotion of health, and the protection of all Wisconsinites through its response to COVID-19."
The news release went on to thank and recognize area businesses, organizations, volunteer efforts, National Guard members, nursing students, county employees, health care workers and others for their help in keeping Buffalo County safe.
"Lastly (but not least), to Buffalo County community members — we know that the past two years have not been easy. We thank you for the actions you have taken to protect your fellow community members by wearing masks, adhering to isolation and quarantine guidance, and getting vaccinated among all else," the news release reads. "We are likely to have missed someone along the way. Please know that we appreciate each and every entity that has assisted us the past two years. We are honored to work in and serve this community."
Insurance company to host Medicare seminar: Mediquest Insurance Services will host an ABC's and D's of Medicare educational seminar at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.
This presentation will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare — one letter at a time. The seminar briefly, but clearly, describes the basic elements of Medicare. It will include information about enrollment periods, costs and benefits associated with Medicare.
For more information, contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641.
HSHS recognizes National Trauma Awareness Month: Trauma does not discriminate. It is also unpredictable. Staff at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals want to remind community members about the importance of getting immediate treatment for trauma-related injuries and emergencies, according to a May 5 news release.
May is recognized as National Trauma Awareness Month to provide support to survivors of traumatic injuries and recognize trauma team members for the skilled care they provide, often at a moment's notice.
“Trauma remains the number one cause of death for those under the age of 45,” said Tyler Bowe, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ trauma coordinator, in the news release. “Our team is equipped with the expertise and resources to provide patients the life-saving care they need no matter what type of trauma or emergency comes through our doors.”
Trauma is defined as a severe injury caused by a physical force such as a vehicle crash, gunshots, knife wounds, falls, battery or burns. The following are the most common traumas treated at area HSHS hospitals:
Sacred Heart
- Falls: 51%
- Motor vehicle crashes: 38%
- Bicycle crashes: 5%
- ATV crashes: 1%
- Machinery-related accidents: 1%
- All other: 4%
St. Joseph's
- Falls: 38%
- Motor vehicle crashes: 34%
- Motorcycle crashes: 9%
- Penetrating injuries: 3%
- Pedestrian vs. vehicle crashes: 3%
- All other: 13%
HSHS Sacred Heart is a Level III state-certified trauma center. HSHS St. Joseph's is the only state-certified Level IV trauma care facility in Chippewa County.
