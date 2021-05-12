New nurse-midwife at Prevea Health: Prevea Health has welcomed certified nurse-midwife Megan Pena to the Prevea Women’s Care midwifery team seeing patients in Altoona, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. Pena specializes in routine women’s care; yearly physicals; assistance with family planning decisions; pregnancy care; labor and delivery care in the hospital and medical care for mom after delivery. Pena completed a Master of Science degree in nursing, nurse-midwifery at Frontier Nursing University.
Free ‘Stop the Bleed’ training to be offered in Augusta: The Augusta Library and Augusta Senior and Community Center is hosting “Stop the Bleed” training sessions on June 16 at the Augusta Senior and Community Center, 616 W. Washington St. Join Mayo employee and first responder Karen Wright to learn how you can help prevent someone from bleeding out. Register at bit.ly/stop061621 for one of the three sessions at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Space is limited for this free training; let organizers know if you are unable to attend after registering, so the reservation can be opened for another attendee.
Free webinar series for people, families with Parkinson disease: The Wisconsin Parkinson Association will hold a free webinar series for people with Parkinson disease and their family members on May 13, 20 and 27 titled “Mind, Body, & Wallet: Focusing on Health in Different Aspects of your Life.” The programs will be held on Zoom from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
- May 13: MIND: “Ways to Love Your Brain” will be presented by Dr. Rolf S. Lulloff and Chris Vanden Hoogen from The Brain Center of Green Bay.
- May 20: BODY: “Comprehensive Exercise for Parkinson’s” will be presented by Patrick Barron, owner of FastBack Physical Therapy in New Berlin, and Eric Johnson from Movement Revolution.
- May 27: WALLET: “Estate Planning for your Future” will be presented by Attorney Joanne Leifheit from Pewaukee.
Registration is required at wiparkinson.org or by calling 414-312-6990.
Mayo Clinic locations get top honors for patient care: Eleven Mayo Clinic hospitals, including in Eau Claire and Menomonie, received star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for overall hospital quality, the health system said in a news release.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire received the best possible score of five stars. Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie received four stars. Star ratings are assigned based on a hospital’s composite score of 48 metrics.
“These recognitions are testimonies to our staff’s commitment to delivering extraordinary patient care every day,” said Dr. Andrew Limper, Mayo Clinic’s interim chief value officer.
Shopko opens new optical center in Menomonie: Shopko Optical has opened its new center at 101 Oak Ave., Menomonie. The new center will provide patients with comprehensive eye care services including eye exams, contact lens fitting and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease, Shopko Optical said in a news release. Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Menomonie’s local Lions Club to identify deserving children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses for free. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.
Hospital: Learn to recognize signs, symptoms of strokes: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies stroke as the fifth leading cause of death in Wisconsin, with more than 2,500 deaths annually, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital said in a news release. The hospital is encouraging community members to know the most common signs of stroke: Sudden dizziness or loss of balance; sudden numbness of the face, arm or leg; sudden trouble seeing; and/or sudden severe headache with no known cause.
Remember the phrase/acronym BE FAST, the hospital said. B – Balance: Ask the person to attempt to stand. Is he or she dizzy? E – Eye changes: Ask the person to look at you. Does he or she report blurred vision? F – Face drooping: Ask the person to smile. Does one side droop? A – Arm weakness: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? S – Slurred speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Are the words slurred? T – Time to call 9-1-1: If the person shows any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.
From staff reports