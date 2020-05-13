Huntington’s Disease Society of America Wisconsin chapter to hold EC virtual kickoff event: The HDSA is launching an Eau Claire virtual kickoff event Sunday, May 31, to raise awareness for the Team Hope Walk event in August.
Team Hope in August is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families. The virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms: You get choose to your own course, on your driveway, treadmill, neighborhood or elsewhere.
Registration is free. The run/walk is Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. at Carson Park, 100 Carson Park Dr., Eau Claire. To kickstart fundraising, the HDSA is all walking together virtually on May 31. Where and how far you walk is up to participants. Join Facebook Live on the Wisconsin Chapter Facebook page for the event.
Mayo hospitals, including Eau Claire and La Crosse, receive ‘A’ grades for patient safety: Seven Mayo Clinic hospitals scored high marks for safety — earning an “A” for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national nonprofit.
The Eau Claire and La Crosse Mayo Clinic Health System locations were included in the group.
“This recognition goes to our staff and teams who work tirelessly to safely prepare and care for patients,” said Dr. Henry Ting, Mayo Clinic’s chief value officer. “We continue to take all necessary precautions to protect patient safety during COVID-19.”
From staff reports