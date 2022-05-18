YMCA seeks instructors, lifeguards amidst Water Safety Month: May is Water Safety Month, and the YMCA of Chippewa Valley is teaching individuals of all ages how to be safe in and around the water as temperatures begin to climb.
To continue teaching those important skills, the YMCA is seeking new instructors and lifeguards.
“Educating children how to be safe around water is just as important as teaching them to look both ways before they cross the street,” said Lori Kleist, Eau Claire YMCA Aquatics Director. “The YMCA teaches children of all ages and backgrounds that water should be fun, not feared, and this practice not only saves lives, but it also builds confidence.”
The YMCA will teach and train their instructors. Anyone 16 years or older with a passion for kids and swimming is encouraged to apply for summer positions. Apply to become a swim instructor today at www.ymca-cv.org/careers.
Area hospital offers tips for better sleep during Better Sleep Month: As the start of summer nears, so do longer hours of daylight. This transition, especially for kids as summer vacation begins, can negatively affect sleep habits.
As a part of Better Sleep Month, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s accredited Sleep Disorder Center has offered tips to keep kids and adults fully rested during the summer months in a recent news release.
Some key tips include:
- Limit the use of electronics one hour prior to bed to prepare bodies and brains for sleep.
- Try not to deviate from a normal bedtime for more than two days in a row.
- Do not go to bed hungry.
- Keep the bedroom temperature cooler than the rest of the house.
- Avoid caffeine four to six hours before bedtime.
Kelly Schmidt, Sacred Heart Sleep Disorders Center facilitator, said in the news release that it’s always best to stay in a routine when it comes to bedtime and wake time, no matter the season.
“It’s difficult to get kids to bed when it’s still light outside, so allowing them to stay up a bit later is okay, but try not to deviate more than one hour because sleep is just as important as the air you breathe,” Schmidt said.
She added that if you notice hyperactivity, sudden changes in behavior or prolonged extreme tiredness during the day, children may not be getting enough quality sleep.
“Children, on average, need eight to 10 hours of sleep depending on their age,” she says. “That doesn’t change during summer break or on holidays.”
There are more than 80 identified sleep disorders and sometimes the cause has nothing to do with actual lack of sleep, according to the news release. Stress, depression, a change in family dynamics, a new caregiver and other life adjustments can lead to trouble sleeping.
HSHS hospitals announce award recipients: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls announced on Tuesday the 2022 recipient of its Keeper of Tradition Award, the hospital’s highest honor.
Vicky Steinmetz was born at St. Joseph’s and has gone on to work in various departments over the last 43 years. Currently she is an inventory technician who works to ensure colleagues have the supplies needed to care for patients, which has been a robust undertaking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is my vocation and I’m so glad I’m here,” Steinmetz said upon receiving her award. “Everybody helps everybody.”
Steinmetz was nominated for the Keeper of Tradition Award by her colleagues, Lance Katcher and Brandy Sikora. This marks the 20th year the award has been presented to a hospital worker who carries on the traditions of Christian hospitality, servant leadership and the mission of the Hospital Sisters into his or her everyday work, the news release said.
Also on Tuesday, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire announced the name of the 2022 recipient of the Father Klimek Healing Presence Award, the highest honor available to a Sacred Heart employee.
Cory Brixen is a physical therapy assistant on the hospital’s rehabilitation floor, but she has also held positions with environmental services, nutrition services and patient transport.
“I’m so proud to work here,” Brixen said upon receiving her award. “Thank you for thinking of me. I am truly honored.”
Brixen was nominated for the Father Klimek Healing Presence Award by colleagues Britney Olesiak and Donna Stolp.
Monsignor Edmund Klimek, whom the award is named after, passed away in 2013 after serving as Sacred Heart chaplain for more than 45 years. Among his many accolades in the community and hospital, Klimek established the pastoral care department at Sacred Heart in 1972. He was also the first hospital chaplain to receive the Catholic Health Association’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2013.
The Father Klimek Healing Presence Award was established in 2000 to recognize and carry on Klimek’s profound contribution to the Hospital Sisters’ mission and his compassionate love of Christ, the news release said.
From staff reports