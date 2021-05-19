HSHS, Prevea clinics to still require masks: HSHS and Prevea facilities will continue to require face masks and social distancing inside their health care buildings, the organizations said in a news release.
“The CDC announced on May 13, 2021 that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors. However, certain higher risk settings, such as health care facilities, are excluded from this guidance,” HSHS and Prevea said in the statement.
Prevea, HSHS launching mobile 3-D mammography unit: Prevea Health, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital are launching a 3-D and digital, mobile mammography unit to provide residents in rural areas greater access to breast health screenings.
Starting June 9, the mobile mammography unit will travel on a regular basis to Prevea clinic locations in Altoona, Augusta, Cornell, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Rice Lake and Mondovi, the organizations announced in a news release.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling (715) 717-3690. More information is also available at www.prevea.com/mammo.
The unit was bought with funds donated by private donors to the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation.
The unit has mammography technology that can provide 3-D and/or digital images. It also features two changing rooms and a waiting room and is staffed by a registered mammography technologist.
At age 40, any woman may wish to begin regular screening mammograms. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year, HSHS and Prevea said.
“High-quality health care, especially preventive health screenings should be readily available and close to home,” said Dr. Ken Johnson, Chief Medical Officer at Prevea Health in western Wisconsin. “This is state-of-the-art technology on wheels which will provide life-saving care to communities across the Chippewa Valley.”
