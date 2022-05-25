Prevea now accepting COVID-19 booster appointments for ages 5-11: Prevea Health is now accepting appointments for Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 at select locations across Wisconsin following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA, a Monday news release said.
It is recommended those ages 5 to 11 years old should receive a booster shot five months after completing their initial Pfizer vaccination series, the release said. Children who received their second dose of the vaccine before Dec. 21 are eligible as of today.
Individuals do not need to be an established patient at Prevea Health to receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, additional COVID-19 doses or any COVID-19 vaccination. The fastest way to schedule an appointment is through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or device. For those unable to use the internet, they may call 833-344-4373 to schedule an appointment. Currently, there is no cost to patients for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, additional doses of COVID-19 vaccinations or COVID-19 vaccinations in general.
Area hospitals offer tips for Lyme disease prevention and treatment: Each year more than 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported to the CDC. This number, according to a HSHS hospitals news release, does not reflect every case of Lyme disease that is diagnosed annually. It is the most common disease spread by the bite from an insect.
May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and HSHS is aiming to remind people to brush up on the types of ticks that cause Lyme disease.
Blacklegged ticks are the most common carrier of Lyme disease, the release said. These include deer ticks, wood ticks and lone star ticks — all of which are most active in Wisconsin from May to September.
Regi Geissler, registered nurse and emergency department assistant manager at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, said in the release that finding the tiny insects on people and pets early is important.
“If a bite leads to Lyme disease, and it’s untreated, it can produce a variety of symptoms including fever, rash, arthritis and facial paralysis in humans,” she said.
To prevent a tick bite, the CDC recommends that you:
- Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass.
- Use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents containing DEET.
- Wear long sleeves, long pants and long socks when outdoors for any length of time.
- Check your clothing, body and hair carefully after coming indoors.
- Check your pets for ticks daily, especially around their ears, eyelids, tails and toes.
To remove a tick:
- Grasp with a narrow-bladed tweezers as close to the skin as possible.
- Pull upwards and out with a firm and steady motion.
- Do not use petroleum jelly, a hot match, nail polish or other products.
- Don’t squeeze, crush or puncture the tick’s body, which may contain infectious fluids.
- Do not twist the tick, which can cause the mouthparts to break off and stay in the skin.
- Clean the bite site with rubbing alcohol after removing and monitor that area of your skin.
Early signs of Lyme disease:
- Three to 30 days after bite: fever/chills, headache, fatigue, muscle aches or bullseye rash at the site of the bite.
- Days to months after tick bite: severe headaches and neck stiffness, loss of muscle tone or droopiness in face, severe joint pain (particularly in the knees), heart palpitations, and numbness, tingling or shooting pains in the hands or feet.
HSHS Sacred Heart earns Award of Hope: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire has been presented with the bronze Award of Hope for its 2021 organ donation efforts, according to a news release. The award from UW Organ and Tissue Donation was presented to the hospital staff May 18 during a small ceremony. It recognizes the hospital’s commitment to offering hope through donation and maximizing the life-saving gift of organ and tissue transplantation.
Anne Pretasky, lead member of Sacred Heart’s organ donation committee and manager of the critical care unit, said this honor symbolizes the entire hospital’s passion for donation.
“We are so humbled to receive the Award of Hope and even more humbled to work with families who see the value in selflessly donating their loves one’s organs to someone in desperate need,” the news release reads.
Currently more than 110,000 people across the United States are waiting for a lifesaving organ, tissue or eye donation; more than 2,000 of those people are men, women and children in Wisconsin, according to Donate Life Wisconsin.
UW Organ and Tissue Donation Executive Director Michael Anderson said it’s important for hospitals to keep the donation conversation going.
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with the outstanding staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital who provide the opportunity to include donation as part of its compassionate end-of-life care,” he said in the news release. “Those who are waiting for a transplant will be given a second chance at life because of health care donation teams and generous donors.”
You can register to become an organ, tissue and eye donor at the Department of Motor Vehicles by mail or online at donatelifewisconsin.org.
From staff reports