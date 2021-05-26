Chippewa Manor thanks local EMS workers with lunch: In honor of EMS Appreciation Week from May 15-21, Chippewa Manor staff provided a lunch for dozens of Chippewa Falls police, fire and emergency services employees and their families on May 19. Each meal was packaged and delivered to Chippewa Falls Police and Fire Departments along with a card thanking all EMS professionals for their service to the community, according to Chippewa Manor.
New president of Mayo Clinic Health System named: Dr. Prathibha Varkey has been named president of Mayo Clinic Health System, effective Aug. 16, the health system announced this month.
Varkey will partner with Mary Jo Williamson, Mayo Clinic Health System chief administration officer, to lead the strategy and operations of the health system’s 17 hospitals and almost 50 community clinics across Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Varkey, who is board-certified in internal medicine and general preventive medicine, previously practiced medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 11 years. She has also served as CEO of Seton Clinical Enterprise in Austin, Texas, and president and CEO of Northeast Medical Group within Yale New Haven Health in New Haven, Conn.
Varkey succeeds Dr. Bobbie Gostout, who retired from Mayo Clinic in December 2020.
Virtual Medicare and You presentation on June 11: An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will offer a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families on June 11 at 1 p.m. Presentations are virtual, and participants can attend by phone or video. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, the Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1- 888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Hospitals offer sleep tips in ‘Better Sleep Month’ of May: Summer in Wisconsin means more daylight hours, which could negatively impact sleep schedules, HSHS Hospitals said in a news release. The hospital’s Sleep Disorders Center recommends:
- Limiting electronics one hour before bed to prepare bodies and brains for sleep
- Trying not to deviate from a normal bedtime for more than two days in a row
- Not going to bed hungry
- Keeping the bedroom temperature cooler than the rest of the house
- Avoiding caffeine four to six hours before bedtime
Kelly Schmidt, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Sleep Disorders Center facilitator, recommended sticking to a routine when it comes to bedtime and wake time, no matter the season. If people notice hyperactivity, sudden changes in behavior or prolonged extreme tiredness during the day, children may not be getting enough quality sleep, Schmidt noted: “Children, on average, need eight to 10 hours of sleep depending on their age. That doesn’t change during summer break or on holidays.”
Mayo Clinic to offer free, virtual ‘Slim Your Screen Time Challenge’ on June 1: Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free virtual challenge to reduce screen time so people can play, explore and connect more this summer. The challenge runs June 1 to July 31. Complete 30 or more activities from a list of over 100 ideas when it works best for your schedule, and check completed activities off the checklist to track your progress. Participants will receive three emails along the way: A welcome email will include the free printable and interactive digital checklist, bonus activities and motivational content; a midpoint email with bonus activities and motivational content; and a final email with a survey to help Mayo Clinic Health System evaluate the program. People can participate on their own or with family, friends or a group of students. Sign up for the challenge by May 31 at tinyurl.com/yc3jrtk2. Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website to learn more.
Mayo Clinic recognized for organ donation efforts: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire received two awards for its organ donation efforts from the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation, according to a press release.
The Excellence in Tissue Donation Award is given to partner hospitals who achieved at least a 60% consent rate. This metric measures the collaborative work between the hospital staff and tissue bank in coordinating communication around tissue consent conversations.
The Award of Hope gold-level recognition recognizes the comprehensive work of hospitals that achieve or exceed the goals of consent conversations with potential donors and donor families, and the clinical expertise in providing the best possible outcome for each organ.
Dr. Jason Beckermann, a surgeon and physician champion for the organ donation program at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, also received the Donn Dexter Physician Excellence Award. This award recognizes the work of one physician exemplifying the highest standards of donation support, according to Mayo Clinic.
