Moments Hospice forms dedicated COVID-19 care teams: In early April, Moments Hospice formed a team dedicated to care for COVID-19 patients and to help prevent the spread of the virus. The hospice’s dedicated COVID-19 teams average a minimum of three hours each day with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients and include a full interdisciplinary team, consisting of a nurse, nurse’s aide, social worker, chaplain and music and massage therapists.
“We feel that by offering all of our disciplines, that this gives the resident, family and facility staff the optimal support needed during COVID-19,” said Eli Jaffa, co-owner and administrator of Moments Hospice, which is based in Minnesota and serves some counties in western Wisconsin.
Charter Bank, Chippewa Steel partner to fundraise for Open Door clinic: The Chippewa Steel and Charter Bank partner to raise $1,000 for the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls.
For each save made by Steel goalies at home during the 2019-2020 season, $1 was donated on behalf of Charter Bank to the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls, according to a news release. During the season, 697 saves were made for a total of $697.
Charter Bank donated an additional $303 to make a $1,000 total donation.
“Charter Bank is proud to partner with the Chippewa Steel and the Saves for a Cause Promotion,” said Paul Kohler, Charter Bank president/CEO. “The Steel does so much for the local community, and we couldn’t have been more excited to donate to the Open Door Clinic as well.”
“We’re proud to work with a community partner that is so willing to find ways to help benefit a local organization in the Chippewa Valley,” said Jake Serwe, business manager of the Chippewa Steel hockey team.
Festival Foods announces match up to $25,000 donated to Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger programs: Both of these programs offer shoppers a chance to purchase $5 or $10 donations, which are provided to area nonprofits in need that have partnered with Festival Foods.
Festival Foods also announced it’s added the ability for guests to give online at www.festfoods.com to Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger through Click N Go, Festival Foods’ online shopping program.
Both in-store and online donations will count toward the match.
One hundred percent of all donations to these programs stay in the communities where they were collected. Currently in Wisconsin, 40 food pantries and 30 Wisconsin animal organizations benefit from the two programs.
HSHS employees honored with top hospital awards: Annually HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals award two colleagues with top honors for living the mission of the Hospital Sisters. This year Cath Ruff of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Donna Dekan of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital received these awards, which are peer nominated and represent the highest awards a hospital colleague can receive.
The 2020 recipient of the Father Klimek Healing Presence Award, Cathy Ruff, is a registered nurse and clinical nursing educator at HSHS Sacred Heart. She was nominated for faithfully carrying out her work for the good of our patients and their families, going beyond what is necessary to bring joy into the lives of others, and for being regarded as someone who projects the very best of the hospital’s mission, according to the hospitals.
Donna Dekan, the 2020 recipient of the Keeper of the Tradition Award, is an environmental services colleague at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was recognized for sharing her compassionate spirit and willingness to help colleagues and patients alike.
From staff reports