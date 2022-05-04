Area hospitals named among top 150 places to work in health care: Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, has been named one of the “Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare” in the United States by Becker’s Healthcare.
Becker’s Healthcare is a leading resource for health care leaders that provides business news, analysis and guidance related to health care topics to ensure leaders have an opportunity to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in U.S. health care.
This “Top 150” distinction, according to a HSHS news release, recognizes the hospitals’ high employee engagement, commitment to diversity in the workforce, and professional development opportunities for colleagues and leaders.
Andy Bagnall, president and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin, said in the news release that, besides providing exceptional health care to patients, HSHS colleagues are dedicated to the mission of the Hospital Sisters.
“Their devotion shines brightly in our facilities,” he said. “High colleague engagement is not just something we strive to achieve, but also something we value as an organization just as much as our core values of respect, care, competence and joy.”
HSHS employs approximately 4,400 individuals in Wisconsin.
Marshfield earns national recognition for stroke care: Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Checkmark for Primary Stroke Center Certification following a rigorous onsite review in March.
According to a Marshfield Clinic news release, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated the facility for compliance with related certification standards, including program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care.
Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted on-site observations and interviews.
“Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire’s certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer for accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive for The Joint Commission. “We commend Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
Bill Priest, chief administrative officer for MMC-EC said in the news release: “Earning this advanced level of certification for stroke care affirms Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire’s commitment to being a leader of emergency medicine in the region, and ensures patients have access to one of the highest level of stroke care centers in the Chippewa Valley when they need it most.”
DNR, DHS recognize Lyme Disease Awareness Month: The state Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a reminder to the public this week to “Fight the Bite” by protecting themselves against tick bites that may lead to Lyme disease or other illnesses.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread by deer ticks, which can be as small as a poppy seed, the news release said. Deer ticks are common in Wisconsin and live in wooded areas and brushy or grassy areas adjacent to woods. Because of their small size, deer tick bites can often go unnoticed. Now that warmer temperatures are arriving, the release cautioned, ticks are out once again.
The DNR and DHS offered the following tips for limiting your chances of contracting Lyme disease and other illnesses spread by ticks:
• Cover as much of your body as possible; ideally, wear long sleeves and pants, and tuck shirts into pants and pants into socks.
• Walk in the center of trails where grass and vegetation are mowed.
• Wear light-colored clothing so ticks are easier to spot and remove quickly.
• Use an EPA-registered insect repellent when you head outdoors. You can also treat your clothes in advance with permethrin.
• Throw your clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes on high heat when you arrive home after recreating.
• Always check yourself, children and pets for ticks, especially behind the knees, under armpits, around the hairline and ears, and at the waist.
If you do find a tick embedded in your body, remain calm and remove it as soon as you find it. To remove the tick, use tweezers and grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible while gently pulling it up and out in one fluid motion. Make a note of the date you removed the tick, as this information may be helpful for your doctor to know. Save the tick in a sealed plastic bag or take a photo of the tick before disposing of it in case you develop symptoms later. The easiest way to dispose of a tick is by putting it in alcohol or flushing it down the toilet.
Lyme disease symptoms typically develop between three to 30 days after being bitten by a tick. The often flu-like symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pain and nausea. Some people who contract Lyme disease also develop an expanding rash, often in the shape of a bull’s-eye. If you think you or a loved one may have Lyme disease, contact your health care provider right away. Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics.
NAMI Chippewa Valley support group meeting nears: The Chippewa Valley branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host its monthly Family Support Group meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.
For more information or to register, contact (715) 450-6484. Group size is limited to 12. Face masks are optional.
