Medicare seminar in Eau Claire on May 11: Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar on May 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. The one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and who have questions on what is included in Medicare and available options. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Mental health group urges community to write sidewalk messages promoting mental health: The Eau Claire Healthy Communities’ Mental Health Action Team is urging the community to write positive, encouraging notes on neighborhood sidewalks, using chalk, to promote mental health.
The group suggested some messages to write: “ I support Mental Health Month”; “You Matter”; “You are not alone”; and others.
The group said people can share their creations on social media using the hashtag #HealthyEC in their post. They can pick up free chalk at the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, 3603 N. Hastings Way #200, Eau Claire and at The Community Table, 320 Putnam St #1/2, Eau Claire during business hours.
Eau Claire Healthy Communities is a coalition that promotes the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities of Eau Claire County. For more information visit its website, www.echealthycommunities.org.
Strong Bodies exercise program start in July: StrongBodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to help older adults become and/or stay strong. Each class includes warm-up, progressive weight training, balance and flexibility exercises. Minimal equipment is needed: a set of dumbbells, ankle weight and a floor mat or towel. All new participants must complete registration forms at an information session before participating in classes. No fee is asked for from new participants; a $20 fee is for people repeating the course. Scholarships are available. Repeat participants must complete a re-enrollment consent form to sign up by May 17. The next virtual information session will be on June 1 at 10 a.m. Virtual StrongBodies classes start on July 12, 8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. or 5 p.m. and July 13 at 8:30 a.m. Download the form at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4735. 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Mental health webinars available in May: May is national Mental Health Awareness Month, and the National Farm Medicine Center has joined Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and a coalition of other agricultural organizations to support people looking after their farm neighbors who might be struggling with increased stress.
Through its #FarmNeighborsCare campaign, the coalition will be hosting webinars and running a campaign called “Heroes of Hope” to highlight rural heroes who have instilled hope in farmers and farm-related businesses.
Mental Health Webinars are scheduled for May 12, 19, 26 from noon to 1 p.m. To participate in the social media campaign and register for the webinars, visit wfbf.com/farm-neighbors-care-campaign/.
To nominate a Hero of Hope, visit www wfbf.com/farm-neighbors-care-campaign/heroes-of-hope/. A hero is somebody who helped another person through a tough time, perhaps assisting with harvest, delivering meals and generally “being there” to listen, according to the National Farm Medicine Center. Nominations will be accepted May 1 through May 21. One nominee will be recognized as the grand prize winner, and four nominees will be named runners-up, with prize packages provided by local sponsors.
CVTC dental clinic receives grant from dental foundation: Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Dental Clinic has received a $4,550 grant from the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation, the foundation announced Tuesday. In total, 13 Wisconsin nonprofit dental clinics received grants from the foundation, according to a news release. The foundation is accepting applications starting July 1 for the 2022 calendar year; for more information, visit wda.org/wda-foundation.
Medical X-Ray Consultants hires new radiology director: Medical X-Ray Consultants of Eau Claire has hired a new practice director, Georgia J. Smith, it announced in a news release on April 28. Smith, a registered nurse, received an undergraduate degree from Solano Community College and the University of Phoenix, and her master’s degree in clinical leadership from the University of Arizona. She is accredited in oncology, pain management and practice leadership, according to the company. She also has a background in cancer practice management consulting, as well as leading service lines at Altru Health in Grand Forks, N.D., HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and the Helen Graham Center at Christiana Care in Wilmington, Del.
Four hospitals in Eau Claire area receive top marks in safety assessment: Four hospitals − Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire − all received “A” grades from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national program that grades hospitals twice per year based on 27 national performance measures, according to its website. Its methodology is peer-reviewed.
“The high standards for patient safety upheld by our caregivers and medical staff are a vital part of the clinical excellence we provide to our community,” said Bill Priest, Marshfield Medial Center-Eau Claire’s chief administrative officer, in a press release.
A Mayo Clinic Health System location in La Crosse also received an ‘A’ grade, according to the review.
“This recognition is a strong nod to our staff and multidisciplinary teams, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of patients throughout their medical journeys,” said Dr. Andrew Limper, Mayo Clinic’s interim chief value officer, in a statement.
