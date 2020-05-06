Family Support Group to be held Thursday: NAMI Chippewa Valley will hold its Family Support Group virtually Thursday, May 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. using Zoom. Please call (715)450-6484 or email namicv@yahoo.com for more information or to register.
Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin to join Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire: On June 1, the Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin will officially join Mayo Clinic Health System.
The clinic has provided pain management services at Mayo Clinic Health System’s Luther Campus in Eau Claire since 1993, and also at Oakleaf Surgical Hospital, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
With the change, Stephen Endres, M.D., Mark Schlimgen, M.D., Deb Callow, a nurse practitioner, and all other Pain Clinic employees will join the staff of the Mayo Clinic Health System Department of Pain Medicine. No jobs will be lost in the transition.
Current patients of the Pain Clinic of Northwestern Wisconsin should contact their insurance company or the Mayo Clinic Financial Clearance Call Center at 1-844-372-4497 if they have questions regarding coverage moving forward.
Empowerment Dance holding virtual classes in May: Empowerment Dance is hosting free virtual dance classes on Tuesdays in May for those living with Parkinson’s Disease.
Students learn to enhance their aesthetic awareness and grace while addressing such PD-specific concerns including freezing, balance, flexibility, coordination, gait, social isolation, and depression. The class consists of movements from ballet, jazz, musical theater, tap, improvisation, and choreography to engage the participants’ minds and bodies.
People can register for classes at www.empowermentdance.com/classes/parkinsons-dance-class/. Free classes will be held May 12, 19 and 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Preregistration is required and in doing so will provide the details needed to attend class.
HSHS hospitals: Viruses don’t disappear in the outdoors: Some state parks have reopened and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Chief Physician Executive Dr. Rich Cooley encouraged park-goers to allow for social distancing even outdoors in a news release. “Fresh air is good for the soul, but make sure to enjoy the outdoors safely – either alone or with people from your household,” Cooley said. “Continue to stay more than 6 feet away from others for your safety and theirs.”
Cooley recommended people bring hand sanitizer with them during outings, since soap and water may not be accessible everywhere.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, virus, like those that cause the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months, however there is no evidence to determine if that also applies to COVID-19.
The CDC also recommends people bring a cloth face covering if they’ll be near others outside their household.
Blood donation opportunities in western Wisconsin: Health people who are feeling well can make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with CDC guidance.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire.
Additional blood donation opportunities through May 15 are at:
Chippewa Falls:
- May 7: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., and May 8: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave.
Downsville
- : May 15: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
Durand
- : May 11: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Durand Masonic Community Center, 203 W. Main St.
Pepin
- : May 7: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Pepin Sportsman’s Club, Sandridge Road
Osseo
- : May 14: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St.
Whitehall
- : May 6: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Whitehall High School, 19121 Hobson St.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
