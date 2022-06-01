Area hospitals remind community about importance of sunscreen: With Memorial Day marking the “unofficial” start of summer, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals stressed the importance of sun safety awareness in a Friday news release.
Following guidance from the American Academy of Dermatology and the CDC, HSHS experts offer the following answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the use of sunscreen:
Who should wear sunscreen?
- Everyone over the age of 6 months who will be spending any time outside. Children younger than 6 months shouldn’t be exposed to the sun’s rays for any length of time.
Do I only need to put on sunscreen when it’s sunny outside?
- No, you should apply sunscreen every day you will be outside. The sun emits UV rays year-round, and even on cloudy days up to 80% of the sun’s harmful UV rays can penetrate your skin. The reflection from the sand, sun and even snow can increase your need for sunscreen.
What are Ultraviolet-A and Ultraviolet-B rays, and which are more harmful?
- The sun’s UVB rays are the most harmful to skin, contributing to skin cancer and premature aging. All sunscreens contain protection against UVB rays, but not all provide protection from damaging UVA rays.
What sunscreen should I use?
- To protect your skin from sunburn, early skin aging and skin cancer, everyone should use sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, SPF 30 or higher and water resistance.
Is a higher SPF sunscreen better than a lower SPF sunscreen?
- Dermatologists recommend using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which blocks 97% of the sun’s UVB rays. Higher-number SPFs block slightly more of the sun’s UVB rays, but no sunscreen can block 100% of the sun’s UVB rays. A higher-number SPF does not mean you can spend additional time outdoors without reapplying.
How much sunscreen should I use and how often should I apply it?
- The AAD recommends you apply enough sunscreen to cover all skin that clothing will not cover. Don’t forget to apply to the top of your feet, neck, ears and top of your head. Apply to dry skin 15 minutes before going outdoors. Protect your lips by applying a lip balm or lipstick that contains sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Reapply sunscreen approximately every two hours, or after swimming, sweating or toweling it off.
Does sunscreen expire?
- Yes. The FDA requires that all sunscreens retain their original strength for at least three years. If the expiration date has passed, throw the sunscreen out. If you buy a sunscreen that does not have an expiration date, write the purchase date on the bottle. Look for visible signs the sunscreen may no longer be effective, including discoloration or change in the product’s consistency.
In addition to these sunscreen tips, the hospitals stated, you can also protect yourself from the sun’s rays by limiting time in direct sunlight, using an umbrella for shade, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and wearing long sleeves and pants.
ABCD’s of Medicare with Mediqwest: Mediqwest Insurance Services of Eau Claire will host an ABC’s and D’s of Medicare presentation at 10:30 a.m. on June 6 at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
This educational presentation will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare — one letter at a time. Learn about the basic elements of Medicare, including enrollment periods, costs and benefits associated with Medicare.
Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 for more information.
ADRC to offer Medicare presentation: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will offer a Medicare and You presentation at 10 a.m. on June 8 at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
This free, in-person seminar is open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare.
Register at www.adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735.
NAMI support group session nears: The Chippewa Valley’s National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its monthly Family Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 9 at 800 Wisconsin St., Building 32D, Suite 420F.
Register in advance by calling 715-450-6484. Group size is limited to 12 and face masks are optional.
From staff reports