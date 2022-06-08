Mayo named top maternity hospital: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has been recognized on Newsweek’s “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals” list, according to a Mayo news release.
Mayo Clinics in Eau Claire and Rochester, Minn., received five ribbons — the highest award given.
The Eau Claire Mayo was one of 350 hospitals on this list and 161 hospitals nationwide to be awarded five ribbons.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of America’s best maternity hospitals,” said Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, in the news release. “Our skilled and dedicated Family Birth Center staff work hard every day to put the needs of our patients first.”
The Newsweek rankings are based on patient satisfaction survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey, and key performance metrics relevant to maternity care.
Area hospital recognized for donation efforts: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire received two awards for its organ donation efforts from the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation, Mayo said.
Excellence in Tissue Donation Award:
- This award is given to partner hospitals who achieved at least a 60% consent rate. This metric measures the collaborative work between the hospital staff and tissue bank in coordinating communication around tissue consent conversations.
Award of Hope bronze-level recognition:
- The Award of Hope recognizes the comprehensive work of hospitals that achieve or exceed the goals of consent conversations with potential donors and donor families, and the clinical expertise in providing the best possible outcome for each organ.
“Organ donation is such an important cause,” said Dr. Jason Beckermann, physician champion for the organ donation program at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, in a Mayo news release. “These awards represent our hospital’s hard work and dedication in supporting organ donor families and ensuring quality clinical results.”
Nearly 106,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ transplant, and 17 people die each day waiting for a transplant, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. To enroll in Wisconsin’s Donor Registry, visit the Donate Life Wisconsin website at donatelifewisconsin.org.
Prevea encourages annual checkups during Men’s Health Awareness Month: As part of National Men’s Health Awareness Month in June, Prevea Health is encouraging more men to establish themselves with a primary care provider and make annual check-ups a higher priority, according to a Prevea news release.
“When you take the time for those regular visits, you’re investing in yourself,” said Dr. Connor Roberts, family medicine physician at Prevea Health, in the news release. “Seeking primary care and preventive medicine will reduce your risk of those big medical problems that tend to show up later in life. Get ahead of the game and make that appointment.”
Common reasons why men are less likely to visit a doctor or other primary care provider on a regular basis were revealed in a national study conducted by Cleveland Clinic in 2019, in which only 50% of men reported that they consider annual check-ups as a regular part of taking care of themselves. Additionally, 20% admitted they have not been completely honest with their doctor before.
According to the survey:
- 46% were embarrassed.
- 36% didn’t want to hear they needed to change their diet/lifestyle.
- 37% knew something was wrong, but weren’t ready to face a diagnosis and/or would rather not know they have health issues.
To learn more about the importance of annual physicals, make an appointment with a primary care provider at Prevea Health locations across Wisconsin and for more resources about common men’s health concerns, visit www.prevea.com/MensHealth.
