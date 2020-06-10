HSHS hospitals warn about start of tick season: According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, deer (black-legged) ticks and wood (dog) ticks can spread disease to humans. Wood ticks have whitish markings on the body, while deer ticks are reddish to dark brown in appearance without white markings. Deer ticks are also usually smaller. Deer ticks are a known carrier of Lyme disease. With Lyme disease, illness usually occurs within 3 to 30 days after being exposed to an infected deer tick. Symptoms may include rash, flu-like symptoms (headache, fever, muscle aches and joint pain) and enlarged lymph nodes, HSHS hospitals said in a news release.
If people experience symptoms and think they’ve been exposed to an infected tick, they should call a primary care provider to determine if they should schedule an appointment or seek medical treatment.
To properly remove a tick: Use tweezers to grasp the tick (as close to the skin as possible). Pull backwards gently but firmly, using an even pressure, do not twist or jerk. Do not squeeze, crush, or puncture the body of the tick. After removing the tick, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water. If any part of the mouth of the tick remains in the skin, it’s recommended to leave it alone as it will come out on its own.
Chippewa County youth program gets $625K grant to prevent alcohol, tobacco use: The Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership, in collaboration with Chippewa County Department of Public Health, has received a Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant of $625,000 over five years, with the possibility of an extension to ten years.
The DFC grant provides support to focus efforts on preventing youth alcohol and tobacco use by working with schools, parents, youth, and other community partners on changing the culture and perceptions of harm of these substances in Chippewa County, according to a news release.
According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 33% of Chippewa County high school students and 8% of Chippewa County middle school students have reported vape/Juul/or e-cigarette use in the past 30 days and an even greater number (33% high school, 35% middle school students) perceive tobacco to not be a moderate or great risk of harm.
Medical institutions recruit plasma donors to help develop COVID-19 therapies: A coalition of medical and research institutions, blood centers, life science companies, technology companies, philanthropic organizations, and COVID-19 survivor groups are hoping to get tens of thousands of people in the U.S. who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their blood plasma.
Mayo Clinic is participating in the campaign, according to a news release.
Survivors’ plasma contains antibodies that have fought off the disease and could now help others do the same.
The campaign is working to recruit COVID-19 survivors within two months of their recovery to ensure that their blood plasma contains a robust enough concentration of antibodies to have a positive effect, and to address the substantial seasonal increase in COVID-19 cases anticipated this fall.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 can visit TheFightIsInUs.org to understand if they may be eligible to donate and find a nearby blood or plasma donor center.
Marshfield Clinic Health System updates visitor restrictions: Marshfield Clinic Health System will begin allowing a limited number of visitors/support persons to enter Marshfield Clinic Health System.
Temporary visitor restrictions apply to visitation for hospitals and for clinic appointments.
Visitors may be allowed for patients at:
- Emergency, Urgent Care, Walk-in departments: Patients (both pediatric and adult patients) can be accompanied by one support person.
- Hospital adult patients: One visitor per day (may be different visitors on different dates).
- OB Labor & Delivery patients: One visitor/support person per hospital stay.
- Hospital pediatric and stable NICU patients: two adult visitors for the duration of the stay (the same two adults may visit during the patient’s hospitalization).
- Adult patients with clinic appointments: One support person.
- Pediatric patients with clinic appointments: Two adult support persons.
- Adult patients who are COVID positive or test pending: No visitors allowed, unless unique or extenuating circumstance.
- Pediatric patients who are COVID positive or test pending: One adult support person or visitor.
Telehealth an option at Marshfield Clinic during pandemic: Medical appointments using telehealth technology have become a viable and popular option for patients and their healthcare providers at Marshfield Clinic Health System, according to a press release from the medical group. Security Health Plan has expanded coverage of telehealth services for its commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This change is effective through at least July 31, but may be extended.
Family Support Center celebrating Elder Abuse Awareness Month in June: The Family Support Center is commemorating Elder Abuse Awareness Month. One in 10 seniors in America experiences mistreatment or abuse, including domestic and sexual violence, and because these incidents are vastly underreported, only a limited number of victims are able to get the help they need, the center said in a press release. To strengthen support for the elderly, the Family Support Center called for designing and equipping community centers for seniors, increase access to reliable transportation for seniors, find better ways to coordinate agencies and programs for the elderly and educate families and caregivers.
Marriage and family therapist begins practice: Koren Mickelson, marriage and family therapist, has opened a private practice in May at The Center, a community wellness hub, 3701 E Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Mickelson offers teletherapy via Zoom and in-person therapy at The Center. “My mission is to provide affordable and inclusive mental health services to the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley community,” Mickelson said in a press release. To contact Mickelson, visit korenmickelsontherapy.squarespace.com or email korenmickelsonllc@gmail.com.
From staff reports