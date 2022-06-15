Area hospital earns recognition in hip and knee replacement: Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards, the hospital announced in a Thursday news release.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, Marshfield stated.
The certification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative; hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission; rehabilitation activities; and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.
This recognition gives MMC-Eau Claire the highest certification level of any joint replacement program in the Chippewa Valley, and is one of only three programs in Wisconsin to achieve that level, the hospital stated.
“We are incredibly honored that our hip and knee replacement program has been recognized by the Joint Commission with this designation. It reinforces the organization’s mission and goals in providing world-class care for these patients” said Dr. Scott Cameron, orthopedic surgeon who helped lead the certification process. “This certification is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire orthopedic team, nurses, therapists, and staff which continually ensures the highest level of care for our patients.”
MMMC-Eau Claire underwent a rigorous, onsite review on April 5-6. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer, specializing in total hip and knee standards, evaluated patient outcomes and compliance with these specific standards, the hospital stated. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers and provide the benchmark for orthopedic outcomes.
“Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopedic patients.”
It is estimated that 500,000 total knee and 175,000 total hip replacement surgeries are done annually in the United States, MMC-Eau Claire stated. In the coming decade, it is expected that total hip replacements will increase by 175% and total knee replacements will increase by 600%, largely due to the very active lifestyles of today’s Baby Boomers.
HSHS to launch survey, assess mental health needs: To help identify potential ways to expand access to the unmet need for mental health services in the Chippewa Valley, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals announced on Monday the launch of a community mental health needs survey.
Available to members of the community June 13 through June 30, the survey can be accessed at hshs.org/survey.
HSHS leaders, in partnership with other local health care providers, public health departments and other community stakeholders have identified mental health as a top concern in the Chippewa Valley, as documented in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment. The topic has ranked among the top three concerns each year the CHNA has been conducted over the past decade, HSHS stated.
In July 2021, as part of the state’s biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers announced HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls would receive $15 million to expand the hospitals’ capacity by adding 22 new psychiatric beds.
“We are honored to work with the state of Wisconsin to enhance behavioral health services in the Chippewa Valley,” said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital President and CEO Andy Barth. “As we move forward with these plans, we feel compelled to look at possibly taking our work even further in our communities. What this could specifically mean will be determined, in part, by results from this survey.”
Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals strongly encourage community members to participate in the survey, which will take approximately two minutes to complete, the news release stated. It’s also encouraged people share the survey link with loved ones who live in the Chippewa Valley area. A high participation rate will help our hospitals focus efforts and right-size services to best meet community needs.
From staff reports