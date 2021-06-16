Free ‘Stop the Bleed’ training offered in Augusta today: The Augusta Library and Augusta Senior and Community Center is hosting “Stop the Bleed” training sessions this afternoon at the Augusta Senior and Community Center, 616 W. Washington St.
Mayo Clinic employee and first responder Karen Wright will teach participants how to help prevent someone from bleeding out. Register at bit.ly/stop061621 for one of the three 90-minute sessions at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Space is limited for this free training; people who cannot attend should inform the library so a reservation can be opened for another person. To contact the Augusta Memorial Public Library call 715-286-2070, email aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library at 113 North Stone St.
HSHS hospitals offer tips to recognize, prevent heatstroke: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals recommend taking the following measures to prevent heatstroke, which could cause serious complications or death:
Wear loose fitting clothes. Loose fitting clothes allow your body to cool properly.
Drink plenty of fluids. Staying hydrated will help you maintain a normal body temperature and will help your body sweat.
Protect yourself against sunburn. Use sunscreen, reapplying every two hours, as well as hats and sunglasses to protect against sunburns. Sit under the shade from time to time.
Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day. Try to schedule outdoor activities in the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or the evening. The hottest part of the day is generally 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Marshfield Clinic Health System, Security Health Plan award grants for 2021-22 school year: Marshfield Clinic Health System and its health insurance program Security Health Plan have awarded behavioral health grants to 50 Wisconsin school districts.
Several western Wisconsin school districts received the grants, including Alma, Augusta, Chippewa Falls, Durand-Arkansaw, Fall Creek, Lake Holcombe, Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild, Owen-Withee, Pepin, Regis and Stanley-Boyd.
The grants will provide funds to support twice-per-year screenings for students, training, consultation and support for b.e.s.t., an online screening tool aimed at helping teachers build students’ emotional health.
Marshfield Children’s Hospital seeking statewide applicants for parent council: Marshfield Children’s is seeking applicants from across Wisconsin to join its newly established Parent and Family Advisory Council, it announced in a news release.
The new council is aimed at getting providers and health care workers the feedback and opinions of patients and families. The council is made up of volunteer parents or loved ones who care for children. Members will serve a two-year term and meet virtually for one-hour meetings four to six times per year. Visit www.marshfieldchildrens.org/patientpartners to fill out an application, and email questions to patientpartners@marshfieldclinic.org.
Red Cross: Severe blood shortage as hospital demand increases: The American Red Cross says it is experiencing a severe blood shortage as trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries increase. The group urged donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.
The Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies through June 25.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, also has various hours weekly. Other upcoming blood donation opportunities June 15-30 in western Wisconsin are:
- Barron: 6/17/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25; 7/12/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Barron High School, 1050 E. Woodland Ave.
- Cameron: 6/21/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Peters Catholic Church, 1618 20th St.
- Rice Lake: 6/15/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 111 West Marshall St.; 7/1/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen St.; 7/16/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Rice Lake Elks Lodge, 36 E Eau Claire St.
- Bloomer: 6/16/2021: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Bloomer Middle School, 600 Jackson St.; 7/14/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Fire Department, 1631 Oak St.
- Cadott: 6/25/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary
- Chippewa Falls: 6/30/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N Bridge St.; 6/30/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chippewa Falls, 130 W Central St.; 7/9/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.
- Boyceville: 6/28/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Dr.
- Colfax: 6/23/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, 108 S. Main St.
- Downsville: 7/14/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
- Menomonie: 6/17/2021: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Anytime Fitness Menomonie, 1700 Stout St. Suite B; 6/18/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St E; 6/22/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.; 6/30/2021: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., St Joseph School, 901 Wilson Ave.; 7/7/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500
- Altoona: 7/9/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, 1000 Oakleaf Way
- Eau Claire: 6/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E Half Moon Dr.; 6/14/2021: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 East Ridge Center; 6/14/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St.; 6/14/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Eau Claire, 1712 Highland Ave.; 6/24/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 1314 E Lexington Blvd.; 7/6/2021: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., North High School Eau Claire, 1801 Piedmont Rd.
- Ettrick: 6/29/2021: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Living Hope Lutheran Church, 15630 E 4th St
- Osseo: 7/13/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., City of Osseo Municipal Building, 13712 8th Street
