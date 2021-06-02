Chippewa Falls students raise $3,000 for care baskets for local cancer patients: On May 27 members of the Chippewa Falls Senior High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter delivered 100 baskets filled with items to help patients going through cancer treatment to the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center in Eau Claire, said Marleana LeMay, adviser to the Chippewa Falls FBLA chapter.
It is the second year that senior Serena Tatu has led the chapter’s cancer basket project. Members of the chapter put together ribbons bringing awareness about the different types of cancer and collect donations for the ribbons during school and at other events, LeMay said. This year Serena created new ways to collect donations for the project and reached out to the community.
“The community was very receptive and we had many businesses and individuals donate to support the cause. At the end of the project, $3000 was collected and utilized to put together care baskets for the patients,” LeMay wrote in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Students reached out to Marshfield Cancer Center and developed a list of items that would be helpful and useful for people going through cancer treatment. The baskets included blankets, journals, hard candy, water bottles and lotion. Once the lists were developed the students went shopping for supplies and assembled the baskets with the items that were purchased and donated.
At the end of the project, the members had assembled 100 baskets for the individuals in treatment at the center.
LeMay said: “I am so proud of what they accomplished and that they want to give back to our community.”
Prevea scheduling sports physical examination appointments: Multiple Prevea health centers throughout the Chippewa Valley are now scheduling appointments for sports physical examinations in July, according to a news release.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association requires student athletes to complete a sports physical every other year. During a physical, a provider will take the child’s complete health history, perform an orthopedic screening, examine the heart and lungs and make sure the student is at his or her best to compete, according to Prevea.
If your child needs a physical this year, schedule an appointment well before the season starts, Prevea recommended. Sports physical examinations cost $20 and all proceeds will be donated to the athletic department of the school the athlete plays for. Athletes can also request their payment be donated to their sport club.
Sports physical appointments can be made by calling the health centers directly. For days and times of the physical examinations available at each location, please visit www.prevea.com/wiaa-physicals. Appointments are available at Prevea locations in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Augusta and Eau Claire.
From staff reports