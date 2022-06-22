Area hospitals urge community members to prioritize summer safety: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are urging residents of the Chippewa Valley to practice summer safety techniques as fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts and carnivals return to the state.
The hospitals offered the following tips:
- Wash you hands often, especially after visiting animal enclosures, after using the restroom and before eating or drinking. Bring hand sanitizer or disposable wipes to use in between washing with soap and water.
- Drink plenty of water. This is especially true if it is a hot day with a high heat index or if alcohol is being consumed.
- Limit alcohol intake. Alcohol can dehydrate the body and, when mixed with sun and heat, the effects of alcohol can be intensified quickly.
- Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater and remember to reapply often.
- Observe food vendors’ safety practices before ordering. Food handling, serving and storage should be the same outdoors as if foods are being prepared in a home or restaurant kitchen. Be sure the workers wear gloves; be sure the vendor has a food permit posted; look for refrigeration on-site for raw ingredients; and do not eat food that is undercooked.
Dove Healthcare to host open house of new assisted living facility: Dove Healthcare will host a community open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, to unveil its new 24-apartment assisted living residence at 2207 Duncan Rd. in Bloomer.
The event will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony under the tent outside with key leaders and those involved with the project speaking. After the ceremony, the building will be open for tours.
For inquiries about apartment openings or employment, the administrator can be reached at 715-568-2716.
Sacred Heart achieves recertification as ‘Baby Friendly’ facility: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital of Eau Claire has been nationally re-certified as a Baby-Friendly birth facility by Baby-Friendly USA, according to the hospital.
Baby-Friendly USA is the U.S. authority for implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United National’s Children’s Fund.
Sacred Heart is the area’s only nationally certified hospital with a Baby-Friendly designation, which it first achieved in 2015, the hospital stated.
This prestigious designation recognizes hospitals and birth centers that offer an optimal level of care for mother-baby bonding, including skin-to-skin or kangaroo care, as well as education around best practices and support for mothers in reaching their infant feeding goals. For breastfeeding mothers, Baby-Friendly hospitals follow the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, designed to provide mothers the information, confidence and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding.
“We are proud to receive this recognition,” stated Maria Green, manager of the Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center. “Maintaining the high standards associated with this program reassures families in our communities that we remain fully focused on bringing an exceptional level of maternity care to our region.”
Lisa Stary, a registered nurse at the hospital and lactation specialist in the Women and Infants Center, said studies show breast milk provides unique nutritional benefits, helps lower the risk of childhood illnesses and supports cognitive development.
“Breastfeeding also provides important mom and baby bonding time through skin-to-skin contact,” she stated. “Our team is committed to ensuring that mothers who intend to breastfeed, as well as those who cannot or decide not to breastfeed, are fully supported before and after baby’s delivery.”
Since 1996, when the first hospital in the U.S. achieved Baby-Friendly status, more than 6.5 million babies have been born in Baby-Friendly designated facilities in the country. Currently, there are 592 active Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers in the U.S., including 11 in Wisconsin. Certification is given after a rigorous on-site inspection and survey has been completed.
For more information about Baby-Friendly certification and birthing options at Sacred Heart, visit https://www.hshs.org/SacredHeart/Services/Womens-Health/having-a-baby.
