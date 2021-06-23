Chippewa Falls veterans home earns health care and assisted living award: The Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls is a 2021 recipient of the Bronze-Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its commitment to improving the lives of veteran members and their spouses through quality care, the AHCA/NCAL announced Tuesday.
The award program honors association members across the country that have improved quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.
“Our priority at our Wisconsin Veterans Homes is providing the best quality care in a safe and inviting environment,” said Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar. “I am proud of all of the work that our team at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls does to care for veterans and their families.”
“We are honored to be recognized on a national level for the compassionate care we so proudly serve veterans with,” said Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls Executive Director Megan Corcoran.
Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls is one of the state’s three skilled nursing facilities for veterans administered by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
Ladysmith-based Indianhead Community Action Agency gets $57K in funding to aid domestic violence survivors: The Indianhead Community Action Agency has been awarded two grants that will supplement their Legal Assistance for Victims program over the next year. The LAV program will provide free legal services to survivors of domestic violence in the counties of Burnett, Clark, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor and Washburn beginning July 1.
The WisTAF awarded $50,000 to ICAA to help with the cost of legal representation for low-income survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking, according to an ICAA press release.
“We’ve seen a rise in the number of domestic violence incidences throughout the last year,” said Rachel Stilwell, the LAV program’s director. “This grant gives us an opportunity to make a real impact for those who are in need. The cost of legal representation can be so high that many survivors feel they are stuck in the cycle of abuse.”
$15,000 was awarded to ICAA by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, half of which will be used to cover the cost of confidential cellphones that LAV clients can use. This will increase the level of confidentiality that is needed to keep survivors safe, the ICAA said. The other half of the funding will be used to cover the expenses of cellphones and data plans for low-income community members who are unable to make ends meet due to financial constraints created by COVID-19.
ICAA’s LAV program can be reached at (715) 532-4222. More information can be found at www.indianheadcaa.org.
Downtown Eau Claire footbridge to be lighted June 21–27 to support LGBTQI community: The footbridge crossing the Chippewa River at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire will be lit June 21–27 to show support and allyship for the LGBTQI community. The multicolored lights will correspond with the 2018 redesigned progress rainbow color palette, which includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color, as well as pink, white and blue stripes that represent the trans community, according to a press release from Mayo Clinic Health System.
Mayo Clinic Health System is sponsoring the lighting.
“I join our Mayo Clinic family to express support and solidarity with the LGBTQI group within our organization and our community always and especially during this Pride Month,” said Dr. Leonard Ezenagu, physician chair of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council for Mayo Clinic Health System’s northwest Wisconsin region.
HSHS hospitals urge safety during fireworks season: HSHS hospitals this week released a list of safety tips for using and enjoying fireworks this summer. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the Fourth of July holiday.
“The majority of injuries from fireworks occur to the hands or fingers, legs, face and eyes,” said HSHS Director of Emergency Services Robin Schultz. “While fireworks can be fun, we recommend they be left to experts specially trained and certified so that you can still have a safe and enjoyable holiday.”
The hospitals released the following tips:
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. Young children can suffer injuries from sparklers, which burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees, which is 20 times the boiling point of water and is hot enough to melt some metals. As a safe alternative to sparklers, use glow sticks, HSHS recommended.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting a firework (only light one at a time).
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them from metal or glass containers.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Soak all spent fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash can. Never discard fireworks, including used ones, in a fire pit.
- Avoid buying fireworks packaged in brown paper. This is often a sign they were made for professional use only.
Health Department to observe National HIV testing day: HIV Testing Day is dedicated to reducing stigma surrounding HIV and encouraging people to get tested, which is the first step towards HIV prevention and care, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said in a news release.
In order to stop the spread of HIV, the CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 years be tested for HIV at least once in their lifetimes, according to the Health Department. The CDC also recommends people with specific risk factors be screened at least once a year. That includes men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, anyone who has had more than one sex partner since their last HIV test and people who have been diagnosed with another sexually transmitted infection, hepatitis or tuberculosis.
If a person tests positive for HIV, it’s important to get into treatment right away. Antiretroviral therapy is a highly effective medicine that works by lowering the amount of virus in the body to slow the progression of HIV and help protect the person’s immune system, the Health Department said.
People who don’t have HIV but are at a higher risk of exposure should talk to their doctor about using PrEP, a once-daily pill that is 99% effective at preventing HIV transmission when used correctly. HIV can also be prevented by using condoms and getting tested regularly for HIV and other STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, the Health Department said.
Huntington’s Disease walk/run benefit to be held Aug. 14 in Eau Claire: 10 a.m., Aug. 14 at Carson Park’s Oak Pavilion, 100 Carson Park Dr., Eau Claire. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Wisconsin chapter will be hosting the Eau Claire Team Hope Walk/Run on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Carson Park in the Oak Pavillion. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007.
Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.
“Carson Park is by far my favorite running and walking venue in the state of Wisconsin,” said event coordinator Shana Verstegen. “We provide the perfect family atmosphere with music, an auction, a massive handicapped-accessible playground, and plenty of beautiful spaces to picnic with the family.”
For more information about the event contact Versyegen at shana@shanaverstegen.com or at 608-698-8171. Online registration and donation can be found at hdsa.org/thweauclaire.
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO recognized as influential clinic executive: Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Monday that CEO Dr. Susan Turney was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.
The recognition program honors clinicians working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact, Marshfield Clinic said in a press release.
“The 2021 class of 50 Most Influential Clinician Executives did not shy away from the challenges of caring for patient populations during a pandemic. They found inspiration in knocking down hurdles and fighting for top quality care for their patients and staff,” said Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar.
Tureny been named to Modern Healthcare’s Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives list nine times in the past 10 years and one of the 100 Most Influential People in Health Care four times. Earlier this year Modern Healthcare named Turney one of the nation’s Top 25 Women Leaders.
In a statement, Turney credited her coworkers and staff at Marshfield Clinic: “The past 18 months have been so challenging for our country and for health care workers around the world. To be recognized as having an impact that made a difference during this historic crisis is an honor I will never forget, and one I share entirely with the wonderful people I’m fortunate to call colleagues.”
