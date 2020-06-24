Prevea Health expanding free COVID-19 testing: Prevea Health has expanded access to free COVID-19 testing, and has 10 locations in Wisconsin that offer testing.
Prevea Health began offering free COVID-19 testing at select sites in May. Chippewa Valley area locations with free testing include Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake.
Testing is available to anyone in Wisconsin experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms including a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell.
People who have any of those symptoms and want to be tested must sign up on MyPrevea, which can be accessed at www.myprevea.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. People do not have to be an established Prevea patient to access a test.
Sites offering testing are Prevea Health Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire (drive-through behind health center); Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Hwy I, Chippewa Falls (drive-through in front of health center); and Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, 1051 West Ave., Rice Lake (testing done inside health center).
People who get tested will have access to their results in two to seven days through a MyPrevea account.
People with questions about Prevea testing should call 715-717-4582.
In federal assessment, OakLeaf Surgical Hospital in Altoona named one of top hospitals for patient satisfaction: The OakLeaf Surgical Hospital in Altoona was named one of the top 14 hospitals in the U.S. where patients “strongly agreed” that staff took their preferences into account when determining health care needs, according to the hospital’s score from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems.
It was one of three Wisconsin hospitals to be named to the list.
The figures represent HCAHPS scores collected from July 2018 through June 2019.
At least 67 percent of patients at the 14 hospitals strongly agreed that “staff took their preferences into account.”
Grace Lutheran Communities Childcare receives large donation from Westby Daycare and Learning Center: Verna Drake, owner of Westby Daycare and Learning Center, is donating the contents of her daycare to Grace Lutheran Communities Childcare Program upon her retirement, according to a news release.
“It fills my heart and soul with abundant joy upon retiring after 29 years of directing a non-profit child care center, that I am able to aid another non-profit holding the same values build their capacity in providing excellent quality care and education for children birth to school-age. It is the right thing to do,” Drake said in the news release.
Drake owned Westby Daycare and Learning Center near La Crosse, and recently closed it due to her retirement. Her donation to Grace includes a school bus, playground equipment and the contents of the daycare.
“This donation could not have come at a better time. The equipment from Westby Daycare’s playground will be a great addition for our summer camp,” said Grace Lutheran Communities Childcare Administrator Nancy Fliehr.
From staff reports