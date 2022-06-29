ADRC to host summer movement program: The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County will host a 4-week Stand Up and Move More exercise program designed to give participants strategies to stand up more throughout the day.
The program will run every 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday between July 19 and Sept. 6 at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
The Stand Up and Move More program has been proven to reduce sedentary behavior by 68 minutes per day. The program is designed for adults 65 and up who sit more than 6 hours per day and can stand on their own.
A refresher session will follow four weeks after the program ends.
Advanced registration is required at least one week prior to the start of class at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4636.
Area hospitals offer water safety tips: According to HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, nearly 4,000 people die each year in the United States by drowning. Another 8,000 people, on average, are treated in an emergency room for a near-drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s about 22 nonfatal drownings per day.
While it might seem like children would be at a higher risk of drowning at a crowded community pool, most drownings among children ages 1 to 4 occur in home swimming pools. Among those 1 to 14, fatal drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death behind motor vehicle crashes.
As children and families head to pools and beaches this summer, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s say they want to remind parents and caregivers to always keep an eye on kids and actively supervise them when they are in and around water.
“A drowning child cannot cry or shout for help so simply being near your child doesn’t always mean you can get to them,” said Regi Geissler, registered nurse and emergency department manager at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, in a news release. “You can ensure that swimming is safe and fun by following a few basic safety tips starting with keeping your eyes on your kids at all times.”
CDC studies show while most parents say they supervise their children while swimming, many acknowledge they engage in other distracting activities at the same time, such as scrolling on their phone, talking, eating, reading or taking care of another child.
Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals recommend the following tips to keep kids safe in and around water:
- Give kids your undivided attention. Actively supervise children in and around water, without any distractions.
- Use the “water watcher” strategy. When there are several adults present and children are swimming, designate an adult as the “water watcher” for a certain amount of time (such as 15-minute periods) to prevent lapses in supervision.
- Teach kids not to swim alone – buddy up. Whether you’re swimming in a community pool, backyard pool or in a lake, teach children to swim with an adult. Older, more experienced swimmers should also swim with a partner. From the first time your kids swim, teach children to never go near or in water without an adult.
- Use proper floatation devices. Inflatable toys, rafts, air mattresses and water wings should never be used as lifesaving devices for children – those are only for fun.
- Learn CPR. Learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be on the top of your to-do list. It will give you tremendous peace of mind.
- Be extra careful around pool drains. Teach your children about the dangers of drain entanglement and entrapment and teach them to never play or swim near drains or suction outlets.
- Fence it off. Home pool owners should install four-sided isolation fences, with self-closing and self-latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming.
- Wear a life vest. A life jacket should be worn by children, including those who are strong swimmers, for all activities in and around natural water. Having a life vest with you, but not on you, doesn’t help if a boat tips or you accidentally fall into water.
More than 40% of drownings treated in an emergency department require hospitalization. A near-drowning incident can have lifelong consequences. Kids who survive a near-drowning may have brain damage that could result in long-term disabilities such as memory problems, learning disabilities and permanent loss of basic functioning. Even after just four to six minutes under water, the damage is usually irreversible.
If you suspect someone is drowning, call 911 immediately. The HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital emergency department in Eau Claire, 900 W. Clairemont Ave, and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency department in Chippewa Falls, 2661 Co. Hwy I, are open 24/7.
For more drowning prevention tips and resources, visit: www.cdc.gov/drowning/.
Prevea to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children 6 months and up: Prevea Health will now provide COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 6 months old beginning July 6 at locations across Wisconsin, following approvals and recommendations from the CDC, FDA and state Department of Health Services.
Prevea encourages families to speak with their child’s pediatrician or other primary care provider about COVID-19 vaccination. The below information is for those who wish to schedule an appointment for a child now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination under the latest recommendations.
- For existing Prevea Health patients: If your child is already scheduled for a visit (such as a well-check) with their pediatrician or other primary care provider, a COVID-19 vaccination can be requested and provided at that appointment, beginning July 6. If you do not have an appointment already scheduled, please call your Prevea Health pediatrician or other Prevea Health primary care provider directly or use MyPrevea to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination. Scheduling for these appointments will begin June 28.
- For those not established with a Prevea Health pediatrician or other primary care provider: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available with Prevea Health pediatricians and other primary care providers at Prevea Health locations across Wisconsin, beginning July 6. You do not have to be an established patient with Prevea. To make an appointment, you may use MyPrevea or call 1-833-344-4373. Scheduling for these appointments will begin June 28.
From staff reports