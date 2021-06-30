Two Chippewa Valley peer recovery centers receive grants to expand services: Wisconsin’s state-funded network of drop-in centers, which offer support to people experiencing mental health and substance use challenges, is expanding to 11 locations under new peer recovery center grants awarded by the Department of Health Services.
Two of those peer recovery centers are in the Chippewa Valley area.
Wellness Shack in Eau Claire and the Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance in Menomonie are receiving yearly grants of $30,000 for the next five years to operate peer recovery centers for people experiencing mental health challenges, the state DHS announced.
“Peer recovery centers offer a community of support and fellowship with other people who have similar life experiences,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “By offering opportunities to connect with others in the community who are all seeking the same goal of wellness, peer recovery centers can help those who are struggling see that recovery is possible.”
At peer recovery centers, adults living in recovery from mental health and substance use challenges serve as a resource for adults with similar life experiences who are struggling to find or sustain recovery.
Local domestic violence survivor support group starting July 7: The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls starting July 7 is hosting Safety and Strength, a support group for survivors of domestic violence.
Family violence between parents is traumatic for children, even if they don’t see it, hear it or experience it directly, the FSC said in a press release. The support group will work towards nurturing connections between protective parents and youth affected by family violence. Formerly titled Mom and Me, the support group will meet Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. from July 7 to Aug. 11. The group is free and confidential, and all ages of children are welcome. Advanced registration is required the Monday before each session.
Contact Gretchen for more information or to register by calling 715-723-1138 or by emailing youthadvocate@fsccf.org.
Virtual Medicare and You presentation: July 7 at 10 a.m. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare or currently on Medicare, caregivers and families on July 7 at 10 a.m. Presentations are virtual, and participants can attend via phone or video. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare.
Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
YMCA to launch free, three-week summer challenge July 12: The YMCA’s free three-week Summer Out Loud Challenge is slated to start July 12. The challenge is designed to help families have fun and be physically active, and is free and open to everyone.
People do not need to be YMCA members to participate. People interested can register by texting SUMMER to 844-889-6222.
All participants will be entered to win a one-year family membership to the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley and the national grand prize of a family vacation of your choice.
Participants will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, workouts and family fun activities to try throughout the challenge. Participants of the Summer Out Loud Challenge will be given free admission to all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Summer Out Loud family events. A listing of these events can be found at www.ymca-cv.org/sol.
Every family will receive a free family guest pass to redeem during the challenge. To be eligible for the grand prizes, you must opt in to the challenge and complete and return the passport to your local Y by Aug. 4. The grand prize winners will be announced on Aug. 13.
For more information, visit the website ymca-cv.org/sol. Funding for this challenge was provided by a grant from the Pablo Foundation.
HSHS hospital offers tips for elder abuse awareness: June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and in Wisconsin in 2020 nearly 5,000 cases of elder abuse or neglect were reported according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls said in a press release.
The hospital’s home health department recommended tips to help people recognize the signs of harm.
The hospital said: “There are many types of abuse including physical, emotional, sexual, financial, neglect and abandonment. Actions associated with some of these include withholding medication, preventing elders from seeing close friends or relatives, not buying him or her enough food, yelling, threatening, stealing or simply ignoring a senior citizen.”
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Director of Home Health Debbie Lauer said whether a loved one is at home or in a nursing care facility, people should look and listen to them carefully: “Sometimes the abuse may not be as obvious as a bruise or broken bone. It’s even more difficult if your loved one cannot communicate well with you because of a decline in memory or motor function.”
Lauer said people should watch for dirty skin or body odor, sudden weight loss, bed sores, unexplained burns or scars, recent changes in banking or spending patterns, depression, withdrawal from activities the person typically enjoys and unexpected changes in behavior.
If people suspect an elder is being abused or neglected, the hospital said they should call 911 or contact the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
