Medicare presentation at Eau Claire senior center: Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar on Wednesday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. This one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Walk into the Weekend program offered in Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls: Prevea Health is offering a free walking program to encourage community members to get active. Walk into the Weekend is offered in Eau Claire, Altoona and Chippewa Falls every Friday at 7:30 a.m. through July 30.
The program offers pre-planned routes between one and five miles. Participants receive an email each week with the route to follow. For every week attended, participants are entered into a drawing to win a Prevea Fitness package, including a duffel bag, yoga mat and other minimal exercise equipment. Registration is required by visiting: www.prevea.com/events
People interested can register at any time to get the routes and starting locations in any of the three communities. Unvaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear a mask. No pets please.
Hospitals offer tick season tips to decrease risk of Lyme disease: Lyme disease is the most common disease spread by the bite from an insect, with 30,000 cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year, according to a news release from HSHS Hospitals.
Blacklegged ticks are the most common carrier of Lyme disease; these include deer ticks, wood ticks and lone star ticks, all of which are most active in Wisconsin from May to September.
Regi Geissler, registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, says finding the tiny insects on people and pets early is important: “If a bite leads to Lyme disease, and it’s untreated, it can produce a variety of symptoms including fever, rash, arthritis and facial paralysis in humans,” she said. “In pets Lyme disease can cause a loss of appetite, reduced energy, joint pain and even kidney failure which can be fatal.”
The CDC recommends the following to avoid tick bites: Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass; use EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET; wear long sleeves, long pants and long socks when outdoors for any length of time; check your clothing, body and hair carefully after coming indoors; and check your pets for ticks daily, especially around their ears, eyelids, tail and toes.
To remove a tick, grasp it with a narrow-bladed tweezers as close as possible to the skin. Pull upward and out with a firm and steady tension. Do not use petroleum jelly, a hot match, nail polish or other products. Don’t squeeze, crush or puncture the tick’s body, which may contain infectious fluids. Do not twist the tick, which can cause the mouthparts to break off and stay in the skin. Clean the bite site with rubbing alcohol after removal and monitor that area of your skin
Early signs and symptoms of Lyme disease include:
- Three to 30 days after tick bite: Fever and/or chills, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, bullseye rash at the site of the bite (happens to approximately 70% of infected people).
- Days to months after tick bite: Severe headaches and neck stiffness; loss of muscle tone or droopiness in face; severe joint pain, particularly in the knees; heart palpitations; and numbness, tingling or shooting pains in the hands or feet.
Geissler said if symptoms persist or worsen, people should seek emergency care.
Chippewa Valley Museum to host first blood drive: June 15, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., Carson Park, Eau Claire. The museum is hosting its first-ever blood drive and offering free admission to see the main building of exhibits, including Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley, for all blood donors.
“As a community organization we are always seeking new ways to support our community,” said Rachel Meyer, blood drive leader and the museum’s development manager. “Our first blood drive will activate new blood donors and support the blood shortages.”
“Providing free admission to all blood donors is an honor for our first blood drive. We are looking forward to continuing to host more in the future,” said Chippewa Valley Museum Director Carrie Ronnander.
For more information or to register over the phone or by email contact Rachel Meyer, r.meyer@cvmuseum.com or 715-834-7871.
Mayo Clinic Health System awards grants to northwest Wisconsin nonprofits: Mayo Clinic has awarded Hometown Health Grants to several nonprofits in northwest Wisconsin, totaling $202,000.
“The Hometown Health Grant Program represents Mayo Clinic Health System’s continued commitment to investing in our communities as we work together to enrich the well-being of all who live in Northwest Wisconsin,” says Pam White, chief nursing officer of Mayo Clinic’s northwest Wisconsin region.
The next grant application process will open in January 2022.
Grant recipients are:
- Barron County and Eau Claire County Restorative Justice Programs: Cognitive behavior intervention and substance abuse intervention programs, $10,000
- Center for Independent Living Western Wisconsin: New Freedom Volunteer Driver Program, $15,000
- Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Cardinal Community Learning Center: Strengthening Families Program, $9,000
- The Community Table: Neighbors Feeding Neighbors: Daily Meal Service, $10,000
- Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls: River Source Family Center Program, $15,000
- Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Inc.: Gaining Ground Program, $20,000
- Menomonie Police Department: Project Hope, $20,000
- Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School: After-School Intervention and Enrichment Exploration Program, $25,000
- Pablo Center at the Confluence: Pablo STE(A)M Maker Program, $8,000
- Ruby’s Pantry ― Cameron, Wisconsin: Healthy Meal Initiative, $10,000
- The Salvation Army Barron County: The Family House Transitional Living Facility and Homeless Shelter, $25,000
- Stepping Stones of Dunn County: Farmers Feed Program, $10,000
- The Village Project Inc.: The Village Marketplace, $25,000
EC County substance abuse prevention group launches anti-vaping campaign: Vaping and e-cigarette use among Eau Claire County high school students has increased 142% since 2015, according to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention has created a new anti-vaping campaign. The campaign includes videos on basic education about vaping, the risks and how to talk to kids about it.
“The Alliance is dedicated to educating our local community that vaping isn’t just harmless water vapor; they contain heavy metals and other harmful chemicals,” said Emily Carlson, community health educator. “The more knowledge people have the better equipped they are to make healthier decisions.”
Amanda Davis, an Eau Claire school district counselor and Alliance School Consultant, also stars in these videos. The messages will help parents and guardians learn more about the changing world of tobacco, Davis said: “It can be difficult to start conversations like these, but the more you know, the easier it will be to have a conversation about vaping. And maybe stop a whole new generation from getting addicted.”
The videos are posted on the Alliance webpage, the Alliance YouTube channel and will be released on the Alliance social media pages. Learn more at www.getinvolvedasap.org.
