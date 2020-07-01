Hospitals release lawn mower safety tips: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals ask people to consider five safety tips when mowing this summer.
An average of 13 children receive emergency medical treatment every day for a lawn mower-related injury in the United States, according to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission. More than 86,000 adults are treated in an ER each year for lacerations, partial amputations and eye damage while cutting the grass, according to the hospitals’ news release.
- Wear eye protection. Safety goggles are recommended; don’t rely on everyday eyeglasses.
- Shut off equipment. This should be the first thing you do when you stop to empty the bagger, before you walk away from the machine, when you fill the gas tank — or before you unplug the device if it’s electric – and before you reach toward the blade or engine.
- Watch out for kids. It’s best to keep children and pets inside while using machinery. It only takes one second for clothing, toys and hair to get caught in moving parts.
- Let the mower cool down before refilling the gas tank. Exhaust from a lawn mower can reach 240 degrees Fahrenheit which can cause severe burns to hands and arms and hot splashes into your eyes from the new gas pouring onto the existing hot gasoline.
- Wear closed-toe shoes. It is easy for a spinning blade to sever toes.
Stay safe while using fireworks: People should know the law, keep their distance and buy legally when using fireworks this summer, according to tips from HSHS hospitals.
According to a news release from the hospitals:
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
- Children should never play with fireworks. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metal. If you give sparklers to kids, make sure they keep them outside and away from their faces, clothing and hair.
- Store properly and buy legally. Buy only legal fireworks and store them in a cool, dry place. Remember: fireworks in brown paper packaging are intended for professional displays only, not home use.
- Never try to make your own fireworks.
- Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water and a hose nearby.
- Keep a distance. Steer clear of others and never throw or point fireworks at someone.
- Don’t hold fireworks in your hand or have any of your body parts over them while lighting. Wear eye protection, and do not carry fireworks in your pocket. Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Light one firework at a time.
- Make sure the fire is out. Soak all fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash can. Also, do not discard any fireworks, including used ones, in a fire pit.
From staff reports