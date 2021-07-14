Prevea Health presents mom-focused free Zoom talks: Prevea Health is introducing a new series of free Zoom talks focused on helping moms navigate their own needs after having a baby.
The series is called Mom-ME Time. It features Prevea medical experts guiding participants through a variety of topics, including:
Urinary incontinence:
- July 27, 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Mom guilt:
- Aug. 31, 12 to 12:30 p.m.
No longer eating for two:
- Sept. 14, 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Your partner is not the babysitter:
- Sept. 21, 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Mom’s “after baby” body:
- Oct. 14, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Intimacy after pregnancy:
- Oct. 21, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Anyone interested can register for any presentations at prevea.com/events. You will receive Zoom links for each presentation you choose when registering.
Family Support Center puts out urgent call for volunteers: The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls is seeking volunteers to staff its 24-hour crisis line it provides to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking, which it calls the “backbone” of its agency, it said in a press release.
“Volunteers, who we call On-Call Advocates, respond to calls on evenings and weekends when our office is closed. We offer our On-Call Advocates thorough training and flexible,” the Family Support Center said. In the last year and a half the crisis line has seen an increase in calls, and is seeking new volunteers to participate. A volunteer training is set to begin in August.
People interested in becoming an on-call advocate should email Kessa at oncall@fsccf.org.
To learn more about services offered by Family Support Center, visit www.familysupportcentercf.com/.
Grace Lutheran Communities hires new CEO: The Grace Lutheran Communities Board of Directors has named longtime employee Amy Duhr as the nonprofit’s new chief executive officer.
Duhr is a master’s-educated registered nurse with extensive professional experience in leadership and management of multigenerational and diverse health care, child care and housing programs, Grace Lutheran said in a press release. She earned a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering from UW-Madison and a B.S. in nursing at UW-Eau Claire. She has been with the Grace Lutheran Communities since 2011.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital President/CEO accepts installment and blessing: In a Catholic mass led by La Crosse diocese Bishop William Callahan, Andy Barth accepted the role of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital President and CEO during an official blessing held July 7 in the hospital’s chapel, the hospital announced in a press release.
Barth began his duties March 29. He is a Wisconsin native who has worked in health care organizations serving Wisconsin, Indiana and Colorado.
