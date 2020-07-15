Virtual support group for sexual, physical, economic, emotional violence survivors begins this month: The Family Support Center of Chippewa Falls will hold a virtual support group via Zoom that meets Mondays July 13 through August 17, from 3 to 4 p.m. By hosting a support group for survivors aged 18+ via Zoom, advocates can provide the participants with much needed support, coping skills, and education needed to heal from the trauma, according to a press release. Advocates presented the next session of a support group, Strength in Numbers, on Monday, July 13.
If you or someone you know would benefit from the support of trained advocates and other survivors of abuse, reach out. Join the group by emailing familysupport@fsccf.org anytime or calling 715-723-1138 during business hours. Callers will be connected to an advocate who will assist them in registering. Strength in Numbers requires emailed informed consent, access to the Zoom video platform and internet capabilities. All services provided by Family Support Center are free and confidential.
Huntington’s Disease Society of America to hold walk/run Aug. 15 in Carson Park: The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter will host the Eau Claire Team Hope Walk/Run at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Carson Park. The event will include a walk and a timed 2K/5K run, according to a news release. It will align with the CDC guidance for events to help ensure the safety and health of participants.
Festival Foods raises $34K for food pantries, pet organizations: Skogen’s Festival Foods, in a recent challenge to guests and associates to donate to its Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger programs, matched all funds raised over a five-week period up to $25,000. A total of $34,000 was raised by the June 30 deadline, according to a news release.
The $25,000 in matching funds will be divided among the 40 food pantries and 30 Wisconsin animal organizations that currently benefit from the two programs.
From staff reports