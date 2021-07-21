Medicare and You presentations scheduled for August: An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families on Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. and on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. The Aug. 6 presentation is virtual and can be attended via Webex or over the phone. The Aug. 18 presentation is in-person at 721 Oxford Ave., room 1277, Eau Claire. Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
NAMI family classes on mental health beginning in September: NAMI Chippewa Valley will begin NAMI Family-to-Family classes on Wednesdays from Sept. 22 through Nov. 10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The classes are a free eight-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of adults with mental health conditions. It is an evidence-based program, meaning that research shows the program improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of people close to someone with a mental health condition, according to a press release from NAMI Chippewa Valley. The sessions are taught by NAMI-trained family members and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises. Call for more information and to register: (715) 450-6484.
HSHS hospitals offer grilling safety tips: More than 16,000 people go to an emergency room each year because of a grilling incident, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. About half of those injuries are burns. HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Emergency Services Director Robin Schultz says most burns are at a first-degree level, meaning they affect the outer layer of skin and can be treated at home with cool (not ice cold) water, aloe and over-the-counter ibuprofen or aspirin.
HSHS hospitals and the CPSC recommend several grilling safety tips:
- Clean your grill often. A buildup of grease and fat can cause a fire.
- Do not use a wire bristle brush to clean. Bristles may stick to the grilling surface and get into food which may cause a choking hazard.
- Keep kids and pets away from the grill and keep the grill itself at least 10 feet away from buildings and trees.
- Inspect a propane grill’s hose for cracking, holes and leaks each time before lighting the grill.
- Open the grill lid before lighting.
- Never leave a grill unattended.
- Use only charcoal starter fluid for a charcoal grill – never gasoline.
- Have a fire extinguisher nearby in case of a fire and have baking soda on hand to control a grease fire.
- Put a grill pad under your grill to stabilize the base and catch grease or food particles that drop.
- Do not get shirt sleeves, apron strings and long hair too close to the grill when it’s lit.
HSHS hospitals offer summer food handling, prep and storage tips: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals dietitian Heather Krieger says bacteria grow faster in warmer months because hot and humid conditions cause it to multiply. Bacteria can potentially double in as little as 20 minutes.
“The key to a healthy and happy summer gathering is keeping food temperature and time in mind. And when in doubt, throw it out,” Krieger said in a press release.
HSHS hospitals recommend these food safety practices:
- Do not use the same utensils, cutting board and dishes for raw food and cooked food.
- Thaw and marinate food in the refrigerator – not on the counter. Discard marinades and sauces that have touched raw meat.
- Wash fruits and vegetables before peeling or cutting to prevent germs on the food’s peeling from spreading to the inside.
- Use a meat thermometer to ensure foods are cooked thoroughly.
- Discard food left unrefrigerated for more than two hours. When it’s above 90° F, reduce this time to one hour.
- Wash your hands often when preparing, handling and storing food.
- Keep hot food hot and cold food cold. If using a cooler, put raw foods on the bottom with ice packed on top.
- Allow food to cool to room temperature before storing it in the refrigerator.
- Store leftovers in smaller containers rather than one large container so it cools faster.
