U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo clinics in Eau Claire, Barron: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron were among six Mayo hospitals recognized in this year’s U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings, which were published on Tuesday.

The Eau Claire Mayo was recognized a “Best Regional Hospital” in northwestern Wisconsin. Additionally, the hospital is rated high-performing for aortic valve surgery, back surgery (spinal fusion), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, pneumonia, stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

