U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo clinics in Eau Claire, Barron: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron were among six Mayo hospitals recognized in this year’s U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings, which were published on Tuesday.
The Eau Claire Mayo was recognized a “Best Regional Hospital” in northwestern Wisconsin. Additionally, the hospital is rated high-performing for aortic valve surgery, back surgery (spinal fusion), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, pneumonia, stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.
Barron was rated as high-performing in hip fracture.
“To be named on U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ is an incredible testament to our staff’s hard work, dedication and perseverance during 2½ years of extraordinary challenges,” said Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “This is a well-deserved recognition of their unwavering commitment to providing high-quality and safe care across Mayo Clinic Health System.”
New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site open: A new community COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday in the parking lot at 615 W. Clairemont Ave, next to Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. Testing is free and individuals can drive, walk or roll through the site.
Testing hours are Tuesdays through Fridays, 2-6 pm, and Saturdays, 10 am–2 pm. PCR tests are available for anyone age 1 and up. Take-home rapid antigen tests will also be available for pick up at the site for anyone age 2 and up.
“With a higher number of cases in our community, we want to make getting a test as easy as possible,” said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director. “If you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get a test.”
No appointments are needed for this testing site, though participants will be asked to register in advance or at the testing site by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. Additional local testing sites are also available at bit.ly/SymptomsTesting. People under age 18 will need a parent present to consent to be tested.
Local bank donates 10K to new Whitehall hospital: First National Bank and Trust Company announced Tuesday a $10,000 donation to go toward the Gundersen Tri-County Memorial Foundation to assist in the building of a new hospital in Whitehall.
The funds will go toward the current building capital campaign, as well as supporting at-risk families with insurance needs, according to a Tuesday news release.
The system has been providing healthcare to the communities for more than 100 years, now building toward the future for generations to come with the newest Whitehall location. The final Whitehall clinic construction is expected be completed by early fall 2023.