Ladysmith-based agency receives grant to help veterans in northern Wisconsin: The Indianhead Community Action Agency will receive a $10,000 grant from the Forest County Potawatomi Foundation to support homeless veterans in 19 counties in northwestern Wisconsin, the agency announced.
The agency’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides temporary housing for veterans in emergencies, with a focus on getting them into secure, permanent housing. The SSVF program also offers case management services to help veterans with other facets of their life, including job placement, healthcare navigation, mental health referrals, and financial assistance for housing.
Since the program’s creation in 2013, the SSVF team has helped over 350 veterans and their families find housing.
Veterans experiencing homelessness and who reside in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, or Washburn counties may be eligible for services.
For more information about the SSVF program, call 715-532-4222 and ask to speak to a case manager, or visit www.indianheadcaa.org/ssvf.
Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls adds staffer focused on human trafficking: The Family Support Center, which provides free and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, has added a human trafficking case manager to its staff as part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking, the organization announced in a press release.
Family Support Center is one of two other agencies statewide to be selected for the initiative. The new case manager provides case management services to survivors in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties, in addition to technical assistance and co-advocacy to other agencies in an eight-county service area.
Services for survivors of human trafficking are free and confidential. Individuals do not need to identify their experience as “human trafficking” in order to receive support in healing, nor does their trauma need to meet a specific legal definition, the agency said.
For more information about human trafficking and/or services provided by Family Support Center, contact case manager Kenzie by calling 715-861-3787 or emailing HTAdvocate@fsccf.org.
Pandemic relief funding available to older foster youth: The federal government has passed the Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act in December 2020 to support youth who have aged out of foster care, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families said in a press release. Under this act, foster youth who live in Wisconsin and who have aged out of care can access pandemic relief funds to get financial support with rent, utility bills, transportation, groceries and other basic needs.
To be eligible for direct financial assistance, young adults must:
- Age out of care (a group home, foster home, treatment foster home, residential care center, or court-ordered kinship care) between January 27, 2020 and September 30, 2021, and
- Be a Wisconsin resident.
Other assistance may be available for eligible Independent Living youth up to age 23. Current and former foster youth should contact their local Transition Resource Agency or fill out a form on DCF’s website to determine their eligibility and get more information, according to the agency.
DCF is trying to reach as many eligible youth as possible to ensure individuals receive this critical support, but not all foster youth who age out of care stay connected to the state’s independent Living program. Advocates can help spread the word by downloading and sharing social media content and fliers from DCF’s Foster Youth Relief Funds Public Awareness Tool Kit. For more details visit www.dcf.wisconsin.gov.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire named a top regional hospital: The Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Eau Claire was named the No. 4 hospital in Wisconsin and recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in Northwest Wisconsin on U.S. News & World Report’s hospital rankings.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was nationally ranked as high-performing in the specialties of Pulmonology and Lung Surgery and rated high-performing in several other adult procedures and conditions. Mayo Clinic was also again ranked as the No. 1 hospital nationwide.
The U.S. News & World Report’s hospital rankings feature 20 hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties, and 17 common procedures and conditions ratings. Hospitals are measured on several factors, including survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other specialists.
Red Cross has emergency need for blood amid ‘ongoing, severe’ shortage: Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand, the Red Cross announced in a press release. The organization has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at a one-day supply right now.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
Multiple days and times at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire.
Chetek
- : 8/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St.; 8/11/2021: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Parker Hannifin Corporation Fluid Connectors Group Chetek, 1715 Parker Dr.
Rice Lake
- : 8/4/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.; 8/5/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.; 8/5/2021: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge #402 Rice Lake, 40 E Newton St.; 8/10/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 111 West Marshall St.
Bloomer
- : 8/12/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Security Financial Bank, 1401 Main St.’ 8/13/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Security Financial Bank, 1401 Main St.
Cadott
- : 8/20/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary
Chippewa Falls
- : 7/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church Chippewa Falls, 201 W Central; 8/6/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.; 8/25/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N Bridge St.; 8/25/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chippewa Falls, 130 W Central St.
Cornell
- : 8/3/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cornell, 210 S Sixth St.
Holcombe
- : 7/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Lake Holcombe United Methodist Church, 27841 Cty. Hwy M
Stanley
- : 8/6/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Vineyard, W11581 Cty Rd X
Boyceville
- : 8/23/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Dr.
Colfax
- : 8/18/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, 108 S. Main St.
Elk Mound
- : 8/23/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
Menomonie
- : 8/12/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Cedarbrook Church, N6714 470th St.; 8/13/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St.; 8/17/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.; 8/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. — 1:15 p.m., Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth Street W
Altoona
- : 7/28/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.; 8/18/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St Mary’s Community Center, 1812 Lynn Ave.
Eau Claire
- : 8/9/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St.; 8/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 1314 E Lexington Blvd.; 8/24/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 2226 Eddy Ln.; 8/26/2021: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Prevea Health Eau Claire, 617 W. Clairemont Ave
Ladysmith
- : 7/28/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E.; 8/26/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W
Galesville
- : 8/23/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Galesville, 20335 W Gale Ave
Trempealeau
- : 8/19/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Trempealeau, 24531 6th Street
LASIK clinic opens in Eau Claire: Independent Vision Group has opened a LASIK clinic in Eau Claire at 1608 Ohm Ave., which will offer surgical evaluations, LASIK surgery and post-operative care, the clinic said.
Eye surgeon Dr. Thomas Harvey opened the clinic in 2021 and specializes in cornea, anterior segment and refractive surgery. He has practiced in the Chippewa Valley for 16 years.
The new practice includes a clinic team travels to local optometry offices, allowing patients to be seen closer to home.
