Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic this afternoon in Mondovi: The Buffalo County Health Department is hosing a free, walk-in vaccine clinic today from 5 to 9 p.m. at Barn Again Lodge, S683 Lovely Rd., Mondovi. The Health Department will be administering both the two-dose Pfizer and single-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone age 12 or above is welcome to receive a vaccine.
Men’s support group scheduled for today: First and third Wednesday of every month, July 7 and July 21 at 11 a.m. Connections and coffee for men caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia, facilitated by men who are caring for a loved one with dementia. Group is sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. Location is subject to change. For more information contact Bob at 414-378-2114 or at beevee6610@gmail.com.
Medicare information session in Eau Claire July 12: Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. This one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and who have questions on what is included in Medicare and the options people have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Memory Connections Café to be held at Chippewa Valley Museum on July 13: A social, supportive gathering for people living with memory loss, dementia and their care partners will be held on the second Tuesday of the month, July 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Join the group for a morning of social connection and play and observing the game Bulzibucket. Bring a morning snack or lunch and prepare for time outdoors. COVID safety precautions will be observed, including social distancing and mask-wearing. Location is the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., Eau Claire. For more information contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 888-338-4636 or visit www.eauclaireadrc.org.
Middle- to late-stage dementia caregiver support group on July 13: If you are caring for someone in the middle to late stages of dementia, join other caregivers for support, information and education. Program is held on the second Tuesday of each month, July 13 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Lisa at 715-839-4750 or at lisa.wells@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Free, virtual bowel-bladder workshop in Eau Claire starting this month: Meet-and-greet July 15, 10 to 11 a.m. Sessions to be held every other Thursday, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a workshop designed to give women the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. The workshop consists of three two-hour sessions that meet every other week.
It provides information and group activities along with simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home. The workshop is free to attend. Participants will need internet access and a device. The program’s coordinator will assist with setup. Each workshop limited to 10 women. Please register at least one week in advance by calling 715-839-4735 or visiting the website www.adrcevents.org. The Aging & Disability Resource Center can be reached at 715-839-4735 or be emailing adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Dunn County health coalition showing documentary ‘Kiss the Ground’ July 21: The Healthy Environment Action Team (HEAT) is holding a free showing of the documentary Kiss the Ground. HEAT is a part of the Health Dunn Right coalition. The event will include discussion with local experts about our soil health and what we can do to sustain it. Panelists include Tom Quinn, the Chair of Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee; Caleb and Lauren Langworthy, farmers and local producers; and Tara Daun, Farmers Union Watershed Coordinator.
The free movie showing is on July 21, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 John Russell Rd., Menomonie. To access the HEAT newsletter, visit www.subscribepage.com/heatnewsletter. The Health Dunn Right coalition can be reached at healthdunnright.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/healthdunnright.
Early-stage memory loss support group: Last Wednesday of every month, July 28, 1:30 to 3 p.m. If you have been diagnosed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia or are caring for someone with dementia, join peers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. Participants should be in the early stages of memory loss, aware of their memory loss and have the ability to share with others and take part in the discussion. Sessions are held on last Wednesday of every month, July 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For registration, contact Lisa at 715-839-4750 or at lisa.wells@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
St. Joseph’s Hospital volunteers to hold steak fry Aug. 5: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will host a steak fry on Aug. 5 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 236 Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls to raise money for a scholarship fund for area students. Students who want to further their education in a human health care-related field and are currently enrolled in a higher education program are welcome to apply for a scholarship. Six people will be chosen by the Volunteer Partners to receive a scholarship.
The steak fry will be available in three different ways: Drive through pickup from 3:30 to 7 p.m.; dine in from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; and a free delivery option from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Delivery orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Aug. 3. To place a delivery order or purchase tickets for drive through or dine-in, call HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services at 715-717-7439. A limited number of dine-in tickets will also be available at the door on Aug. 5.
Tickets are $11 for an adult meal of a steak sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and coffee, soda or water. The cost is $5 for a children’s meal of a hot dog, corn on the cob, potato chips, dessert and soda or water. All purchased tickets will be entered into a door prize drawing; participants do not need to be present to win. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed, including social distancing. Masks are encouraged unless eating or drinking.
Dunn County sheriff’s office fundraising for child drug and crime prevention program: The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is planning to partner with a national nonprofit to provide materials on drug and crime prevention to local children and senior citizens, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is fundraising to sponsor the cost of the program.
The Child Safety, Drug and Crime Prevention educational program is created by the National Child Safety Council. Through the partnership, the Dunn County sheriff’s office will provide educational material for children of preschool age and older, “as well as materials on drug and crime prevention, identity theft, internet safety, and safety information for our senior citizens,” Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a press release.
Bygd wrote: “In order to cover the cost of these materials, we will be contacting businesses and professional and civic leaders to help financially sponsor this program. Since the National Child Safety Council is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization, all contributions are tax deductible.”
