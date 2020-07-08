Medicare informational seminar offered at senior center in Eau Claire: Get the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar, Monday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.
The one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Marshfield Clinic Research Institute gets $22.5M grant to be CDC reference lab for COVID-19 research: The Integrated Research and Development Laboratory at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute has received a $22.5 million grant to serve as the sole central reference lab in the nation to support the CDC on several COVID-19 studies across the country for the next year, according to a press release from Marshfield Clinic.
The CDC is collaborating with research partners on monitoring the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection throughout the U.S.
The studies will examine the duration of SARS-CoV-2 viral shedding, and assess the infectiousness of viral RNA in prolonged shedders, according to the press release.
This winter, the CDC is expecting both the novel coronavirus and influenza to circulate in the U.S. simultaneously, driving a need to collect information on both viral diseases at the same time.
“This is an amazing opportunity for the Research Institute and the Laboratory team,” said Dr. Jennifer Meece, director of the laboratory. “Our team is has highly accomplished, experienced and dedicated laboratorians whose commitment to quality research for more than 20 years as a core research laboratory have led to this opportunity. This did not happen overnight.”
According to the press release:
The lab will focus on establishing an effective means of assessing SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus infections in the context of future studies; designing specimen processing and molecular testing procedures adapted to the needs of CDC’s lab partners; and implementing and refining high throughput molecular diagnostics.
Walking Club in Chippewa Falls open to new members: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital encourages people to join its Walking Club to meet new people and stay physically active.
“We know being active helps promote good mental and physical health, and it’s always easier when you have someone else to join you,” said Dianne Fish, coordinator of the Volunteer Partners Walking Club, in a press release.
The Walking Club is free to join; those who would like to participate should meet at the duck pond gazebo in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls every Wednesday at 10 a.m., weather permitting. In late fall and winter the meeting place is the Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave.
During this time of social distancing, the club encourages walking together, but apart. Masks are welcome, but not required outdoors if maintaining a distance of six feet from others.
From staff reports