Area hospitals receive high ratings from CMS: Mayo Clinic Health System announced last week that hospitals in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Barron and Bloomer received high ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings provide patients with information about multiple dimensions of quality in a single score. Star ratings are assigned based on a hospital’s composite score of 51 quality metrics from inpatient and outpatient quality reporting programs. These programs measure the broad categories of mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care, Mayo stated.

Recommended for you