Area hospitals receive high ratings from CMS: Mayo Clinic Health System announced last week that hospitals in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Barron and Bloomer received high ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings provide patients with information about multiple dimensions of quality in a single score. Star ratings are assigned based on a hospital’s composite score of 51 quality metrics from inpatient and outpatient quality reporting programs. These programs measure the broad categories of mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care, Mayo stated.
The Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire earned five stars, the highest rating possible. Red Cedar in Menomonie earned four stars.
“These ratings reflect the hard work and expertise our staff puts into bringing the most advanced care available to the residents of Northwest Wisconsin,” stated Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, in a news release. “Our team’s dedication to quality and safety shows in the care our patients receive every day.”
Numerous Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals also received high Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings, Mayo stated. These star ratings are the result of patient-experience surveys.
The Mayo Clinic in Bloomer received the system’s only five-star rating. Northland in Bloomer, Eau Claire and Red Cedar in Menomonie all earned four stars.
NAMI Chippewa Valley support group session nears: The Chippewa Valley’s National Alliance on Mental Illness will host its next monthly Family Support Group from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4.
This group is for family and friends of individuals living with a mental illness, not for the person themselves. Call 715-450-6484 if you will be attending and for the location in Eau Claire. Group size is limited to 12. Facemasks are optional.