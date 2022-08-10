Mediqwest to host Medicare seminar: Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.
This educational presentation, hosted by Mediqwest Insurance Services, will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare one letter at a time. This presentation describes the basic elements of Medicare, including information about enrollment periods, costs and benefits associated with Medicare.
For more information, contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641.
Area hospital recognizes importance of breast milk: In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month this August, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire would like to stress benefits that breastfeeding can have on an infant, including providing a newborn with vital antibodies and an immunity boost as an infant grows.
“Breastfeeding, whether by the breast or pumping breast milk, is important to an infant as it provides protection against many short- and long-term illnesses, while also giving mom and baby important bonding time,” said Teresa DeMoe, Sacred Heart lactation consultant, in a hospital news release.
Breast feeding benefits:
Breast milk fights disease. The cells, hormones, and antibodies in breast milk protect babies from illness such as ear infections, asthma, type 1 diabetes and gastrointestinal infections, among others.
Breast milk is easier to digest. For most babies, especially premature babies, breast milk is easier to digest than formula. The proteins in formula are made from cow’s milk and it takes time for babies’ stomachs to adjust to digesting them.
Breast milk is liquid gold. Colostrum, often referred to as “liquid gold,” is the thick yellow breast milk that mothers make during pregnancy and just after birth. This milk is rich in nutrients and antibodies to protect baby. Although baby only gets a small amount of colostrum at each feeding, it matches the amount his or her stomach can hold.
Breast milk changes as baby grows. Colostrum changes into what is called mature milk. By the third to fifth day after birth, this mature breast milk has just the right amount of fat, sugar, water and protein to help a baby continue to grow. It is a thinner type of milk than colostrum, but it provides all the nutrients and antibodies a baby needs.
Breastfeeding is beneficial to mothers as well. Mothers who breastfeed tend to recover from childbirth faster and are at a lower risk for developing breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about six months, and then continuing breastfeeding while introducing soft foods until a child is 24 months or older, the hospital stated.
For mothers needing additional support to be successful in their breastfeeding journey, Sacred Heart offers free educational classes, including a breastfeeding class for those considering breastfeeding and a breastfeeding support group where new moms will learn more about latching, pumping, infant feeding cues and more. For more information or to register, call 715-717-4156 or visit www.hshs.org/SacredHeart/Events/Mother-Child/Breastfeeding-Support-Group.
For mothers who cannot or chose not to breastfeed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends feeding an infant formula that is specifically made for babies and is iron-fortified, which means vitamins and minerals are added. The CDC does not recommend using homemade infant formula; a baby’s nutritional needs are very specific and may not be met with the use of a homemade formula recipe.