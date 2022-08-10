Mediqwest to host Medicare seminar: Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.

This educational presentation, hosted by Mediqwest Insurance Services, will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare one letter at a time. This presentation describes the basic elements of Medicare, including information about enrollment periods, costs and benefits associated with Medicare.

