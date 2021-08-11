EC art festival offers free food voucher to health care workers: The first annual Forge Fest, an art and music festival slated for Sept. 18 at Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Rd., Eau Claire, will offer health care workers and volunteers free food and beverage vouchers, organizers announced.
The $10 food and beverage voucher will be available to all health care workers and volunteers to be used during the event. The voucher will be redeemable at any vendor stands, which will include Red Coal BBQ, Godfather’s Pizza and Sweet Driver Cafe, the organizers said.
“We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has had impacts community-wide, especially affecting the many levels of healthcare staff and volunteers. As such, the Forge Fest team wants to give a sincere THANK YOU to every healthcare hero that has helped navigate and battle the pandemic over the last year a half,” said Forge Fest organizer and promoter James Kasmarek. “This includes frontline workers, volunteers at testing and vaccination sites, volunteers responding to and serving at-risk populations, and anyone who worked to slow the spread of COVID-19 in any way, shape, or form.”
Forge Fest will also feature live music and an artisan market. Unvaccinated people will be asked to wear masks.
Huntington’s Disease walk/run benefit slated for Saturday in Eau Claire: 10 a.m. on Saturday at Carson Park’s Oak Pavilion, 100 Carson Park Dr., Eau Claire. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Wisconsin chapter will be hosting the Eau Claire Team Hope Walk/Run on Saturday at Carson Park in the Oak Pavilion. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007.
Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.
“Carson Park is by far my favorite running and walking venue in the state of Wisconsin,” said event coordinator Shana Verstegen. “We provide the perfect family atmosphere with music, an auction, a massive handicapped-accessible playground, and plenty of beautiful spaces to picnic with the family.”
For more information about the event contact Versyegen at shana@shanaverstegen.com or at 608-698-8171. Online registration and donation can be found at hdsa.org/thweauclaire.
Medicare seminar next week in Eau Claire: Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar on Aug. 17 at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
The one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Child agricultural safety workshop to be held in September: A three-part online workshop that will discuss how to safeguard children and youth who live, work and play on farms and ranches will be held Sept. 14, 21 and 28. The workshop is ideal for professionals from farm organizations, insurance, agribusiness, banking, healthcare, Extension, agricultural education, public health and media, according to its host, the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety — part of the National Farm Medicine Center, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.
For workshop information, visit marshfieldresearch.org/cash-workshop or email nccrahs@marshfieldresearch.org.
From staff reports