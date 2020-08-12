Huntington’s Disease Society of America to hold walk/run in Carson Park: The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter will host the Eau Claire Team Hope Walk/Run at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Carson Park. The event will include a walk and a timed 2K/5K run, according to a news release. It will align with the CDC guidance for events to help ensure the safety and health of participants. For more information about the event, contact Shana Versyegen (shana@shanaverstegen.com, 608-698-8171). Online registration and donation can be found at hdsa.org/thweauclaire.
American Lung Association to host virtual LUNG FORCE Walk: The American Lung Association’s first-ever Virtual LUNG FORCE Walk in Wisconsin will take place Sept. 21-27. Previously the event was held at the Milwaukee Zoo but will be moved to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can run or walk one mile, a 5K, 10K or a half-marathon in one trip or can spread out their chosen distance over the week. Meanwhile, the Lung Association will be transforming the LUNG FORCE Action Passport activities from the Walk day into virtual passport challenges. Money raised at the Virtual LUNG FORCE Walk will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support he Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative. Participants can register at action.lung.org.
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering free, virtual memory screenings weekly: The AFA is expanding its virtual memory screenings to accommodate the high demand for the service. Screenings will be offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Time and every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Time. Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484. Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential.
From staff reports