EC Mayo receives top residency ranks, recognized for sustainability: Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire has been ranked No. 2 in the state of Wisconsin, No. 3 in the Midwest and No. 10 in the U.S. on Doximity’s 2022 Residency Navigator, the hospital announced Tuesday.

“It is an honor to share that Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Medicine Residency Programs are top-rated in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the Midwest and across the nation,” stated Dr. Darcy Reed, dean of education for Mayo Clinic Health System, in a hospital news release. “Our resident physicians, faculty and staff, with the support of Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education, work tirelessly to provide our patients with high-quality, patient-centered care in the Midwest. These rankings are a recognition of their heartfelt dedication to our patients and to our mission to educate the next generation of family physicians.”

Recommended for you