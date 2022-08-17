EC Mayo receives top residency ranks, recognized for sustainability: Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire has been ranked No. 2 in the state of Wisconsin, No. 3 in the Midwest and No. 10 in the U.S. on Doximity’s 2022 Residency Navigator, the hospital announced Tuesday.
“It is an honor to share that Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Medicine Residency Programs are top-rated in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the Midwest and across the nation,” stated Dr. Darcy Reed, dean of education for Mayo Clinic Health System, in a hospital news release. “Our resident physicians, faculty and staff, with the support of Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education, work tirelessly to provide our patients with high-quality, patient-centered care in the Midwest. These rankings are a recognition of their heartfelt dedication to our patients and to our mission to educate the next generation of family physicians.”
Program rank is determined by three factors:
Resident and recent alumni satisfaction.
Reputation among board-certified family medicine physicians.
Objective data, including research output.
“To be ranked one of the top family medicine residency programs in the Midwest, the state and the nation recognizes our outstanding current and past resident physicians as well as the hard work and dedication of our talented faculty and staff who help to provide top notch education and patient-centered care for families in Northwest Wisconsin,” stated Dr. Terri Nordin, director of the Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire. “It is a humbling privilege and an honor to be part of preparing the next generation of physicians to care for families and communities.”
Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals. The Doximity Residency Navigator — which includes 4,900 residency programs across 28 different specialties, including over 700 programs in family medicine alone — is used by over 90% of graduating medical students to help select the program that best meets their training needs.
Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire also announced last week it has been recognized for its sustainability initiatives by Practice Greenhealth, a national organization that recognizes health care organizations committed to continuous improvement in sustainability practices and programs.
The hospital is a recipient of the Greenhealth Emerald Award, which recognizes outstanding hospitals from within Partner for Change applicants. The Partner for Change application is designed for health care facilities that have implemented a significant number of environmental programs, and who can demonstrate continuous improvement and expansion of these programs on the path to sustainability, Mayo stated. This competitive award, which recognizes the top 20% of applicants, focuses on advanced sustainability programs and exemplary scores in a range of categories.
Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire also received the Greening the Operating Room Recognition Award, which honors facilities that have made substantial progress in reducing the effects of the surgical environment.
“These awards are testaments to Mayo Clinic’s ongoing commitment to identify practices to reduce our carbon footprint in health care,” said Dr. John Dillon, chair of Mayo Clinic’s Green Committee. “We know that the benefits of our green efforts expand beyond the walls of our hospitals and into the communities we serve, and I am proud that Mayo Clinic is dedicated to being a good steward and doing our part to create a safe environment for all.”
Demonstrated commitments include the creation of a dedicated fund to support energy conservation projects across Mayo Clinic, advancement of greenhouse gas emissions inventory work, expansion of educational opportunities for employees, healthy and sustainable food offerings, as well as efforts to reduce waste and energy in operating rooms.
“We are proud of the many teams and staff members across Mayo Clinic who are advocates of our green efforts and have a deep desire to improve the environmental practices within their work units,” said Amanda Holloway, director of Mayo Clinic’s Office of Sustainability.
DHS urges COVID-19 vaccination for healthy school year: As the 2022-2023 school year approaches, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. DHS also encourages anyone planning to attend in-person classes at a college or university to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
“Our mission as we approach the school year is to ensure that every student and our dedicated educators and staff can stay safe, healthy, and in school,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “A critical part of making this possible is ensuring that everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19. Even as new variants emerge, the COVID-19 vaccines continue to do their job of preventing serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and even death. We urge all parents and guardians to help protect our school communities and protect their children against the virus.”
Everyone 6 months and older is eligible to receive vaccination against COVID-19, DHS stated. Nearly 389,000 Wisconsin school-age youth ages 5 to 17 have already received their primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, approximately 75% of Wisconsin 5-to-11-year-olds and about 40% of 12-to-17-year-olds are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines remain available to all Wisconsinites at no cost.