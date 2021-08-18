”Walk to End Alzheimer’s” slated for Sept. 25 in Eau Claire: The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Chippewa Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 25 at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m., immediately followed by the walk at 10 a.m.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. The Memorial High School dance team will greet walkers at the thank you brigade at the end of the walk, the Alzheimer’s Association announced in a news release.
The association said plans are moving forward to host the Chippewa Valley walk in person. The Chippewa Valley walk will require physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
To register for the walk, visit act.alz.org/eauclaire. Pre-registration is highly encouraged this year. Onsite registration will be done using QR codes with limited manual registration supplies. People with questions can call 800-272-3900.
ADRC offering falls prevention workshop in September, October: Sept. 15 through Oct. 27, Wednesdays, 1 to 3:15 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. Stepping On, a seven-week falls prevention workshop, will teach participants simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect their fall risk, how to get up safely if they do fall, ways to remove fall hazards at home and how to navigate safely outside. In-person workshops will follow current CDC and local public health guidelines with the foremost goal of safety, and the secondary goal of program fidelity. Class size is limited to six to seven people and advanced registration is required at least one week prior. Register at www.adrcevents.org or call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Strength training workshop beginning in October: Virtual StrongBodies classes start on Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., and on October 5 at 8:30 a.m. In-person StrongBodies class starts Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m.; class will be held at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. An Oct. 4, 5 p.m. class will be held at Dove Healthcare West’s Community Room, 1405 Truax Blvd., Eau Claire. StrongBodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to help older adults become and/or stay strong. Each class includes warm-up, progressive weight training, balance and flexibility exercises. Minimal equipment is needed, including set of dumbbells, ankle weight and floor mat or towel. All new participants must complete registration forms at an Information Session before participating in classes. There is no fee for new participants, but a $20 fee for individuals repeating the workshop. Scholarships are available. Repeat participants must complete a re-enrollment Consent Form to sign up by Sept. 27. The next virtual information session will be on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. In-person workshops will follow current CDC and local public health guidelines with the foremost goal of safety, and the secondary goal of program fidelity. Download form at www.adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735. 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation Golf and Tennis Classic raises $56,000 for scholarships, emergency assistance: The 30th annual HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation Golf and Tennis Classic on July 26 raised $56,000 to provide scholarship support to HSHS colleagues expanding their education and training specific to their role within the hospital, the hospital announced in a news release.
The funds will also support the Colleague Emergency Assistance Program, which provides financial help to colleagues experiencing a severe and unexpected hardship.
This year’s Heart of Excellence Award was presented to four colleagues who continue to provide highly skilled and unparalleled patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and who exemplify the spirit of the HSHS mission, the hospital announced: registered nurses Jamie Quam, Juley Kroeger and Jessica Bue and respiratory therapist Dusti Mielke.
The Thrill of Victory Award, given each year to a hospital patient who has made an outstanding recovery in his or her health, was presented to Denny and Karen Zacho. One year ago, Denny and Karen were hospitalized for a combined 13 days due to COVID-19 complications, the hospitals announced.
Since the Golf and Tennis Classic began in 1991, it has raised more than $1.3 million, the hospital said.
Barron County CASA program names new executive director: The Wisconsin CASA Association has announced a new executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates Association of Western Wisconsin, located in Barron County, Michelle Ladehoff.
The CASA Association helps abused and neglected children by supporting and growing local CASA programs.
As Ladehoff comes on board, the Barron Chamber of Commerce recognized the program for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. A presentation took place at the CASA of Western Wisconsin offices on Friday.
CASA of Western Wisconsin launched in spring of 2019.
Local school districts to implement social-emotional learning program: The Marshfield Clinic Health System Center for Community Health Advancement is supporting the implementation of its Social Emotional Learning Life Tools program curriculum in 31 school and afterschool programs across Wisconsin. Included in those schools are the Cornell and Lake Holcombe school districts and the Fall Creek Elementary School.
Marshfield Clinic Health System child psychologists Dr. Michael Schulein and Dr. Kelsie-Marie Offenwanger developed the SEL curriculum, which is built from the foundation of therapeutic techniques, Marshfield Clinic announced in a news release.
The curriculum includes the Life Tools program, an eight-week course that includes weekly one-hour group sessions during after-school hours, facilitated by a school counselor, school social worker or a professional counselor for identified youth from ages seven to 14 who are experiencing social, emotional and/or mental health difficulties, according to the news release.
Mayo Clinic pharmacy director awarded Wisconsin Pharmacist of the Year: The Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin honored Jordan Dow of Mayo Clinic Health System with a 2021 Pharmacist of the Year Award, PSW announced in a news release. Dow is regional director of pharmacy for Mayo Clinic Health System’s northwest Wisconsin region.
Dow’s leadership has tripled the size of the Mayo pharmacy residency program and student rotation offerings, the PSW noted. Dow also coordinated Mayo Clinic Health System’s COVID vaccine response. The award is given to a person who has made significant contributions to pharmacy practice in Wisconsin and has had a positive impact on patient care, according to the PSW.
From staff reports