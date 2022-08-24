Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chippewa Valley slated for Sept. 24: The Alzheimer’s Association has announced Tuesday this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will take place on Sept. 24. The walk will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the UW-Eau Claire Campus Mall, 77 Roosevelt Ave., Eau Claire.
Dubbed the world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research by the Alzheimer’s Association, the walk is chaired by Cherylin Pax, director of community relations for Heritage Senior Living.
“We’re so excited to be joining together this year as a Walk community,” Pax said. “The need is stronger than ever to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families on this difficult journey, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. T
The Memorial High School dance team will greet walkers at the thank you brigade at the end of the walk.
Matt Lepay and Paul Braun, two of the most recognized voices in Wisconsin sports, are teaming up as Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting all Wisconsin Walks. These acclaimed broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team. Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States, the Alzheimer’s Association stated. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 198,000 serving as caregivers, the association reported. In Eau Claire County alone, nearly 2,000 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/chippewavalley. Pre-registration is encouraged. For questions or assistance, please call 800-272-3900.
Prevea, Mayo partner to offer new health plan: Prevea360 Health Plan and Mayo Clinic Health System are partnering to offer a new network option in western Wisconsin for State of Wisconsin Group Health Insurance Program members starting with the fall It’s Your Choice open enrollment period, Prevea announced last week.
The Prevea360 West and Mayo Clinic Health System network will be available as a Tier 1 option during open enrollment, which begins on Monday, September 26, 2022, and runs through Friday, October 21, 2022. The network spans 14 counties in western and northwest Wisconsin: Barron, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Pierce, St. Croix, Trempealeau and Vernon.
Prevea says this new network will allow state health plan members to continue with their existing Prevea360 providers that access a coordinated network of physicians, hospitals, and providers featuring Prevea’s multi-specialty physician group and health centers, and Hospital Sisters Health System’s hospitals and clinics. Mayo Clinics and other select hospitals and providers will be added to provide a robust network in the new 14-county service area.
Mayo Clinic Health System and Prevea360 Health Plan worked together to maintain state employee member access to Mayo Clinic Health System providers, clinics and hospitals after WEA Trust announced it will no longer offer health insurance as of December 31, 2022, Prevea stated.
“This partnership is a powerful example of organizations working quickly and nimbly to deliver high-quality health care for state health plan members in the western part of Wisconsin,’’ said Dave Docherty, president of Dean Health Plan, which administers Prevea360 Health Plan, in a Prevea news release. “We’re excited to bring the experience, specialized care, and local presence of Mayo Clinic Health System to a network that already includes high-quality providers from Prevea Health and HSHS.”
Mayo Clinic Health System is a family of clinics, hospitals and other health care facilities with a physical presence in 44 communities in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa.
“Our providers bring the knowledge and expertise of Mayo Clinic to these communities and many surrounding areas to ensure our patients receive world-class health care close to home,” said Prathibha Varkey, president of the Mayo Clinic Health System. “We see a partner in Prevea360 that is also committed to delivering high-quality care and service to our shared members and patients.”
Added Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health: “As a health system that puts the interests of patients and members first, Prevea360 reflects that commitment. We’re excited to expand our state plan access and offer an enhanced network of providers to Wisconsin state health plan members.”
To learn more about Prevea360 Health Plan, visit prevea360.com/wi-employees.
