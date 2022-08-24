Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chippewa Valley slated for Sept. 24: The Alzheimer’s Association has announced Tuesday this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will take place on Sept. 24. The walk will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the UW-Eau Claire Campus Mall, 77 Roosevelt Ave., Eau Claire.

Dubbed the world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research by the Alzheimer’s Association, the walk is chaired by Cherylin Pax, director of community relations for Heritage Senior Living.

