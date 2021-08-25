Dental office to open in Eau Claire in September: A new dental office, Shook Family Dental, plans to open at 3838 Talmadge Rd., Eau Claire on Sept. 8.
The dental office plans to parter with Eau Claire-based Uplift Counseling Center; for ever five new patients that come to Shook Family Dental, the office will sponsor one person to receive a session of counseling, said dentist John Shook:
“We also aim to ease the discomfort that entering the dental office can bring for many. Partnering with Uplift allows us to have interesting strategies to deal with dental phobia,” Shook said.
YMCA of the Chippewa Valley to offer free swim lessons: The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley will offer scholarships for free swim instruction and water safety to children from low-income families in the Chippewa Valley this fall, the organization announced in a press release.
The YMCA cited fatal drowning as the second-leading cause of death in children ages one to 14 years old, according to the CDC.
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley teaches 3,500 swim lessons in a typical year; that number went down to 2,139 in 2020.
“Educating children how to be safe around water is just as important as teaching them to look both ways before they cross the street,” said Lori Kleist, aquatics director at the Eau Claire YMCA. “The Y’s teaches children of all ages and backgrounds that water should be fun, not feared, and this practice not only saves lives it builds confidence.”
To apply for financial assistance, interested families must complete the Free Swim Lessons Application on the YMCA’s website or contact Kleist at the Eau Claire YMCA (715-839-4619) or Carylann Menzies at the Chippewa Falls YMCA (715-861-2342).
HSHS hospitals advocate for eating Wisconsin-produced food: Summer and fall produce like corn, zucchini, apples and cranberries are great for your health, said Dietitian Heather Krieger with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in a news release.
Blueberries, cranberries, and other deeply colored berries contain antioxidants that have been shown to improve memory and act as an anti-inflammatory, while leafy greens like spinach and broccoli add important nutrients to grow healthy hair, fingernails and toenails, Krieger said.
August in Wisconsin will bring apples, beets, garlic and summer squash, which Krieger says are good foods for grilling and baking.