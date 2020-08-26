Weight training, balance exercise course registration beginning in September: StrongBodies is a ten-week exercise program designed for older adults to become and/or stay strong. Each class includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities. Minimal equipment needed: set of dumbbells, ankle weight and floor mat or towel. All new partcipants must complete registration forms at an Information Session on Thursday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., before participating in classes. Repeat participants must complete re-enrollment consent form to sign up by September 25. Workshops are Oct. 5 through Dec. 15 virtually via Webex (need internet & device). Advanced registration is required one week prior to class at www.adrcevents.org or by contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735.
Eau Claire Heart Walk to be virtual in September: The 2020 Eau Claire Heart Walk Digital Experience will be held Sept. 19 virtually. On Sept. 19, the experience culminates in a digital celebration. After the celebration, participants will be encouraged to “lace up and walk where you are,” a two-mile route of their choosing, with encouraging messages posted online along the way. Walkers should post photos and videos to their social media feeds using #ECHeartWalk. Over the next several weeks, the American Heart Association will share activities, tips, recipes and information to improve cardiovascular health. More information can be found at the organization’s Facebook page, @AHAWisconsin, and the Heart Walk’s event page. For more information, to register or to donate, visit: eauclairewiheartwalk.org.
From staff reports