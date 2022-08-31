St. Joseph’s facility receives national recognition: L.E. Philips-Libertas Treatment, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s hospital, has been recognized among America’s Best Addition Treatment Centers in 2022 by Newsweek Magazine, the hospital announced last week. It is the only facility to be recognized in western and northern Wisconsin, the hospital stated.

The ranking is based on a survey of doctors, health care professionals and administrators conducted by Statista, a leading global provider of market and consumer data. It looks at quality of service, reputation and accreditation as compared with other inpatient/residential treatment centers in Wisconsin, the hospital explained.

