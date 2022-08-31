St. Joseph’s facility receives national recognition: L.E. Philips-Libertas Treatment, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s hospital, has been recognized among America’s Best Addition Treatment Centers in 2022 by Newsweek Magazine, the hospital announced last week. It is the only facility to be recognized in western and northern Wisconsin, the hospital stated.
The ranking is based on a survey of doctors, health care professionals and administrators conducted by Statista, a leading global provider of market and consumer data. It looks at quality of service, reputation and accreditation as compared with other inpatient/residential treatment centers in Wisconsin, the hospital explained.
Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center and HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart hospitals, Toni Simonson, said this designation is a credit to the colleagues helping those working to overcome addiction.
“Our nursing colleagues, providers, counselors and support staff truly care about each patient’s progress and success within our recovery program,” Simonson stated in a hospital news release. “We follow a patient-guided treatment approach and provide a recovery environment that is supportive and empowering and one that concentrates on what works best for the patient.”
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center is a member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, which is a clinical collaboration of high-quality health care organizations. The network shares a philosophy about the most effective, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, according to St. Joseph’s. Simonson said this approach is proven to improve patient outcomes.
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations by the state of Wisconsin for substance use disorder. This accreditation ensures the organization’s compliance with nationally established standards, the hospital stated.
The Newsweek Magazine ranking is live on Newsweek.com and will be featured in an upcoming print edition of Newsweek Magazine.
Family support group session nears: The Chippewa Valley’s National Alliance on Mental Health will host its next Family Support Group from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
This group is for family and friends of individuals living with mental illness, not for the person themselves. Call 715-450-6484 for the location of the meeting in Eau Claire.
Group size is limited to 12 people. Facemasks are optional.
Area hospital offers tips for spotting signs of drug overdose: According to state Department of Health Services data, Wisconsin saw 1,227 opioid overdose deaths 2020, a HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital news release stated Monday. That’s the latest year of data available, but DHS says the use of heroin, cocaine, meth and abuse of prescription medications are on the rise in 2022, the hospital reported.
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of St. Joseph’s, is recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 by sharing details about how to recognize if someone is experiencing an overdose:
Unresponsiveness or unconsciousness
Cold or clammy skin
Discolored lips or fingernails
Snoring or gurgling sounds
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center Addiction Nurse Zach Couture said in the Monday news release that, if you are unsure if someone is experiencing an overdose, it’s best to assume they are and call 911 immediately.
“It can be difficult to tell if a person who is using opioids is very high or actually experiencing an overdose, so getting help quickly or administering NARCAN if it’s available may save the person’s life,” Couture said.
In August, Wisconsin’s DHS issued a public health advisory due to the increasing number of overdose deaths, especially those involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid often added to drugs to make them more potent. DHS says fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine.
“Fentanyl is hard to detect because you can’t see it, taste it or smell it,” Couture said. “Unless a drug is tested, or someone tells you a drug contains fentanyl, users have no idea what they’re taking or how powerful it is which can often lead to an overdose.”
Couture said admissions at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center are up; many new patients say they’ve experienced an overdose at some point in their lifetime, the hospital stated.
“Our patients will often talk with us about how the experience of an overdose helped them realize they needed treatment or they see a friend overdose — maybe even lose a friend because of an overdose, and that can motivate them to pursue recovery,” Couture said. “Our center’s goal is to help patients understand that substance use disorder is not shameful or a character flaw. We recognize this is a chronic disease and if given the right tools and support, patients can learn to manage their situation and life-long recovery plan.”
Talking openly and honestly with someone who is using opioids will help them feel seen as a person, according to Couture.
“It will be a difficult conversation but showing them you care and support them can provide a pathway to hope and recovery.”
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center provides an in-patient residential setting that follows a patient-guided treatment approach and provides a recovery environment that is supportive and empowering and one that concentrates on what works best for each patient, the hospital stated. For more information about the center’s treatment and recovery programs, visit www.libertascenter.org.
To help prevent an overdose related to unused or expired medications, St. Joseph’s, in partnership with the Chippewa Falls Police Department, will hold a medication drop-off event Oct. 29 as part of Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the main entrance of St. Joseph’s, 2661 County Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls.