Ladysmith-based nonprofit receives $1M grant for rural health, vaccine hesitancy: The Indianhead Community Action Agency is one of two Wisconsin organizations to receive a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to increase COVID-19 vaccination outreach efforts across six counties in northwestern Wisconsin.
“We are honored to have been chosen for this funding, especially since we were up against proposals from larger metropolitan areas,” said ICAA CEO Jennifer Shearer. “This is a chance for us to make a substantial, positive impact in our northwestern Wisconsin communities.”
The grant will fund focus groups, social media outreach, development of local hotlines for questions regarding the vaccine and attendance at community events. To help alleviate financial stressors that are barriers to obtaining the vaccine, gas cards and childcare cost reimbursement will be made available.
The rural COVID-19 vaccination outreach program will cover Burnett, Clark, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor and Washburn counties. For more information about ICAA or the rural COVID-19 vaccination outreach program, call 715-532-4222 or visit www.indianheadcaa.org.
HSHS hospitals encourage lawn mower safety this summer: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are urging community members to use caution while mowing.
The hospitals issued the following tips:
- Read your mower’s instruction manual prior to use.
- Keep your mower in good working order.
- Pick up potential flying objects such as stones, toys and debris before you start mowing.
- Wear goggles, hearing protection, gloves, long pants and closed-toe shoes.
- Do not drink alcohol or use other substances before or while using your lawn mower.
- Do not remove safety devices or guards on switches.
- Never insert hands or feet into the mower to remove grass or debris.
- Never lift a mower by the bottom for transport; the blades can cut fingers even if they are not moving.
- Never cut grass when it is wet or damp.
- Never allow children under age 12 to operate a push mower or those under 16 to drive a riding mower. Keep children off the lawn while mowing, and never have a passenger on your riding mower.
- Do not pull a mower backward or ride it in reverse unless necessary.
Health Department urges support for moms who breastfeed: Breastfeeding gives babies the healthiest start in life, but breastfeeding can be challenging for many families, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said in a news release. In Wisconsin, around one in four babies is fed only breastmilk for the first six months of life.
Mothers who receive support from healthcare providers, the community, at work and from family, friends and peers are more likely to breastfeed, the Health Department said, listing ways to support breastfeeding moms:
- Give words of encouragement when she’s having breastfeeding difficulties.
- Create a comfortable home environment where she can practice and get used to breastfeeding.
- Take on additional household chores.
- Bring any needed items during a nursing session, like water, a snack, her phone or a book.
- Attend a breastfeeding class with her.
- If she’s pumping, take over the night feeding by warming and feeding a previously expressed bottle of breastmilk.
The WIC program offers many benefits for pregnant and breastfeeding moms (and their children up to age five). In addition to food benefits, WIC staff provide breastfeeding classes, breastfeeding peer counseling and support. For questions about breastfeeding, breastfeeding support or to see if you qualify for the WIC program, contact the Eau Claire City-County Health Department WIC Program at 715-839-5051 or visit parenting.echealthdepartment.org.
From staff reports