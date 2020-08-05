Medicare seminar in Eau Claire: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11 at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at a one-hour upcoming educational seminar appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Back-to-school supply distribution for local students: Monday, Aug. 24, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Park Farmer’s Market, 330 Riverfront Terrace. We Care Eau Claire, an organization of 12 churches, plans to deliver a “back to school” curbside experience for economically disadvantaged students in the community. Families will receive their own backpack, school supplies, and food from Feed My People Food Bank. The group will be joining efforts to gather school supplies, backpacks and monetary donations.
Local hospitals honored in rankings by U.S. News & World Report: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire were named in the top 15 hospitals in Wisconsin for 2020-21 by the U.S. News and World Report. Mayo Clinic Eau Claire was ranked #6 in Wisconsin, and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital was ranked #13 in the state. U.S. News evaluated 146 hospitals in Wisconsin, evaluating them on factors including survival, experience, nurse staffing, patient services and reputation with other specialists. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was also recognized as Best Regional Hospital in the northwest Wisconsin area.
Red Cross announces shortage of COVID-19 survivor plasma, urges donations: The American Red Cross said in a news release it is experiencing an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a type of blood donation collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19, containing antibodies that might help other coronavirus patients. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month, it said.
People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and received a verified diagnosis are urged to give convalescent plasma and complete the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors could help up to three patients recover from the virus. People who don’t feel well or who think they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation. People can donate at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire.
Extra blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
Barron County
- Chetek: 8/10/2020: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St.
- Prairie Farm: 8/10/2020: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Community Center, 115 N. River Ave.
- Rice Lake: 8/5/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.; 8/6/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.
Chippewa County
- Bloomer: 8/13/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Security Financial Bank, 1401 Main St.; 8/14/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Security Financial Bank, 1401 Main St.
- Chippewa Falls: 8/14/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.
- Cornell: 8/4/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 210 S. Sixth St.
Dunn County
- Menomonie: 8/3/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St. E.; 8/7/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road; 8/13/2020: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Cedarbrook Church, N6714 470th St.; 8/14/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St.
Eau Claire County
- 8/11/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N. Oxford Ave., Eau Claire
From staff reports