ADRC to host Brain & Body Fitness workshop: The Eau Claire County Aging & Disability Resource Center will begin hosting a free Brain & Body Fitness exercise program from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 through Nov. 30, at Lake Street Methodist Church in Eau Claire.

Brain & Body Fitness is designed for people living with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, and their care partners.

