Medicare presentation to be held virtually in September: Free virtual seminar on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. and in person on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Eau Claire County Government Center, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire (masks and distancing are required). An Aging & Disability Resource Center lder benefit specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families.
Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Mayo Clinic named UW-Eau Claire Athletics’ sports medicine provider: Mayo Clinic Health System announced in August that it has been named the new provider of sports medicine services for UW-Eau Claire Athletics, beginning with the fall sports season.
Mayo Clinic orthopedic and sports medicine staff will provide sideline support, radiology, concussion management, procedures and surgical care, physical therapy and rehabilitation for UW-Eau Claire athletes on all men’s and women’s athletic teams, Mayo said in a press release.
“Blugold Athletics will now have the best medical care for our student athletes that assures any recruit, parent, athlete, coach or administrator that student athletes’ well-being and medical care is a priority at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire,” said UW-EC athletic director Dan Schumacher.
“This collaboration between our clinical providers and Blugold athletic teams and student athletes will provide learning and research opportunities to advance sports medicine, training and performance,” said Dr. Rusty Brand, chair of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine for Mayo Clinic’s Northwest Wisconsin region.
Mayo Clinic and UW-Eau Claire have also partnered on medical education opportunities, student health services, and a research collaboration agreement that pairs students with medical professionals.
New family medicine provider joins Prevea Health in Mondovi: Prevea Health announced that Dr. Indigo Brown is providing family medicine care for children and adults of all ages at the Prevea Mondovi Health Center, 250 State Rd. 37, Mondovi.
Brown completed her residency in family medicine at Beaumont Hospital in Michigan and graduated medical school from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Wisconsin Farmers Union’s Kamp Kenwood to participate in Special Milk Program: The Wisconsin Farmers Union’s Kamp Kenwood in Chippewa Falls will participate in a federally-funded milk program, it announced in a news release.
The Special Milk Program, which encourages milk consumption by certain children, receives funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The program gives financial assistance to any public agency or nonprofit that provides non-residential child care, early education care and/or school age child care, as well as nonprofit camps for children and homeless feeding sites.
Chronic medical conditions workshop to be held virtually in October: Online via Webex, weekly on Tuesdays Oct. 5 through Nov. 9 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Meet-and-greet Webex practice will be held Sept. 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. Living Well with Chronic Conditions is a six-week workshop for adults of all ages who have one or more ongoing health problems. You will get information and research-based advice for mind-body connection, problem solving, pain, fatigue and much more.
There is no fee for this workshop. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Virtual ‘Stand Up and Move More’ program offered in October, November: Class dates are Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., virtually via Webex. Stand Up and Move More is an evidence-based program that gives participants the strategies to stand up more throughout the day, the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Eau Claire announced in a news release. The Stand Up program has been proven to reduce sedentary behavior by 68 minutes per day.
Stand Up is designed for older adults age 55 and above who sit more than six hours per day and can stand on their own. It is a four-week program that meets once per week for two hours, followed by a refresher session on Week 8. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
From staff reports