Autumn support group to be held at Menomonie Kaleidoscope Center: A series of four support group workshops wills be offered at Menomonie’s Kaleidoscope Center, a community drop-in center located at Menomonie City Hall, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, by the Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance.

The Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance is a nonprofit based out of Menomonie that aims to “break down the barriers that keep people from living full and meaningful lives. (They) do this by building authentic human connections, advocating with the people we support, and creating opportunities for holistic and lasting health,” according to the organization’s website.

