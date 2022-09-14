Autumn support group to be held at Menomonie Kaleidoscope Center: A series of four support group workshops wills be offered at Menomonie’s Kaleidoscope Center, a community drop-in center located at Menomonie City Hall, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, by the Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance.
The Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance is a nonprofit based out of Menomonie that aims to “break down the barriers that keep people from living full and meaningful lives. (They) do this by building authentic human connections, advocating with the people we support, and creating opportunities for holistic and lasting health,” according to the organization’s website.
The groups sessions, which will be led by a Wisconsin Certified Peer Support expert, will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 13.
- Week 1: Balance and Perspective of emotions and thoughts. Concept of Wise Mind.
- Week 2: Living with Intention. Harmony of acceptance and boundaries.
- Week 3: Roads Not Taken – change and risk.
- Week 4: Connection with Self and Others. Create a Wellness Toolbox.
To register, call or leave a message at 715-231-3055 or email communitycoordinator@milkweedalliance.com
Educational session on Medicare nears: The ABC’s and D’s of Medicare, an educational workshop, is slated for 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.
This educational presentation will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare one letter at a time. This presentation briefly, but clearly, describes the basic elements of Medicare. It will include information about enrollment periods, costs and benefits associated with Medicare.
Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Prevea warns of potential allergy flairs in coming weeks: More than 50 million people in the United States have seasonal allergies, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. The most common cause of fall allergies is ragweed, a plant that grows wild and thrives in the Midwest. Ragweed blooms and releases pollen from August to November, or until the first hard frost. One plant can produce up to one billion grains of pollen each season and grains can travel hundreds of miles in the wind.
Dr. Dylan Timberlake, a Prevea Health allergist and immunologist said in a Tuesday news release that knowing what pollens you are allergic to may help predict when symptoms may worsen. Although itching, sneezing and a runny nose can be uncomfortable, he says there are several effective over-the-counter allergy medications to help relieve symptoms.
“Antihistamines are the most common to help stop sneezing, sniffling and itching and decongestants help relieve stuffiness,” he stated. “It’s important to talk with your doctor about which medications are right for you, especially if you are a first-time allergy sufferer.”
Timberlake also said it’s important to begin allergy medications before symptoms peak if you have a history of allergies.
Other ways to manage pollen allergy symptoms may include:
- Avoid outdoor activities in the morning when the pollen count is usually highest
- Stay indoors with doors and windows closed when pollen is at its peak or on windy days
- Wipe pets down with a damp cloth when they come in from outside
- Rinse your nose with saline solution or use a Neti pot to wash away pollen particles
Mold is another common fall allergy trigger because its spores grow well in outdoor wet spots such as piles of leaves or landscaping mulch.
Ways to manage mold allergy symptoms may include:
- Use a dehumidifier to keep your indoor humidity level between 35% and 50%, and clean the humidifier regularly to prevent mold growth
- Use the exhaust fan in bathrooms to remove excess moisture
- Clean refrigerator drip pans and the dishwasher regularly, especially the door seal or gasket of the dishwasher
- Clean mold and mildew with a water and bleach solution; wear gloves, eye protection, long sleeves and an N95 mask
HSHS offers tips for spotting signs of a person contemplating suicide: September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals is offering tips for spotting the signs that a person may be contemplating suicide.
Nearly 800,000 people die by suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds, according to the World Health Organization. In addition, for each completed suicide, there are more than 20 attempts.
Navigating a pandemic and national unrest may contribute to these troubling statistics, as fear and anxiety may overcome us as we’re trying to understand what’s happening around us, the hospitals stated in a news release last week.
People of all genders, ages and ethnicities can be at risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals reminded everyone that if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, there are resources available.
In July, a new, nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was launched: 988. You can call, text or chat this three-digit number which connects people to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline where free and confidential help is available 24/7. Trained counselors will listen, offer support and connect those in crisis with additional resources if necessary.
Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral health for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, said it’s important to not only take note of your own feelings on a regular basis, but also of those around you.
“The word ‘suicide’ carries a sigma and talking about it is thought of as taboo, but now more than ever it’s important to openly discuss it if we want to prevent it,” Simonson stated. “It’s also important to recognize the clues a person may be contemplating suicide.”
Five ways someone may tell you they are contemplating suicide:
- They give a direct verbal clue by saying something like “I’m going to end it all,” or “I wish I were dead.”
- They give a coded verbal clue by saying something like “I’m tired of life. I just want out,” or “I can’t take it anymore.”
- They exhibit behavioral clues like increased risk-taking, self-injurious behavior, drug or alcohol use, sleeping too much or too little, saying goodbye to friends and family and/or giving away prized possessions.
- They take on blame for situations like being fired from a job, being diagnosed with a serious illness or being bullied or humiliated.
- They showcase a noticeable change in mood such as depression, anxiety, withdrawal from activities, irritability and/or shame.
- The National Institute of Mental Health provides additional warning signs and resources for those in or near crisis.
Simonson said if you suspect someone is thinking about completing suicide it’s important to directly ask, “Are you thinking about suicide?”
“If you practice it, it won’t be so hard to ask if you ever have to ask someone in a real-life situation,” she stated. “Also, sometimes people who are considering suicide are relieved if you ask because it indicates that someone is noticing their struggle.”
For more information about how you can help someone struggling with behavioral health challenges and stress, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
From staff reports