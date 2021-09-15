Prevea Health, HSHS hospitals urge public to get flu shot: Prevea Health and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are encouraging all to get a flu shot as soon as possible, especially as COVID-19 and the Delta variant continue to be widespread throughout local communities.
Appointments for flu vaccines are now available at Prevea Health locations across northwest Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Altoona and Chippewa Falls. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (888) 277-3832 or through the MyPrevea patient portal at myprevea.com. To find a list of Northwest Wisconsin Prevea flu clinic locations, dates and times, visit www.prevea.com/flu
Flu shots are especially important for young children, pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease.
Currently, and like many other hospitals across the state, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are at near capacity due to widespread COVID-19 and Delta variant infection, as well as other medical conditions that require hospitalization.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination visit www.prevea.com/vaccine.
Mayo Clinic Health System offering ‘Fall Into Wellness’ campaign: Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting people 16 or older to join the free and virtual Fall Into Wellness Challenge, to be held from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Participants will learn about various aspects of incorporating health and wellness into daily routines, including eating well; getting enough exercise, sleep and water; maintaining good health through prevention; eliminating stress; and discovering passions.
When participants register, they will be able to download and print a calendar that outlines daily activities and provides a place to track participation. Every day, participants will earn points for getting enough sleep and exercise, drinking enough water and completing a daily activity.
Participants will receive weekly options for expanding their daily activities. For more information on the Fall Into Wellness Challenge, visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Mayo Clinic mini-grant program available to school districts in northwest Wisconsin: Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a School and Student Support Grant program, which seeks to improve the health of youth and families in northwest Wisconsin. The grant application is open to public and private K-12 schools in Barron, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties.
The grants support innovative efforts, programs, outdoor environmental improvements, field trips and other learning opportunities that benefit students and align with Mayo Clinic Health System’s values and 2021 funding priorities, which range from improving mental health and promoting equity to preventing obesity, reducing chronic disease and reducing alcohol misuse.
The grant is unable to support requests for sports teams, athletic competitions or camps; fundraisers; individual student sole benefit or individual staff sole benefit. Grants generally range from $1,000 to $5,000 to use during the 2021-22 school year. This is the first year Mayo Clinic Health System is offering this award to school districts.
Those interested in applying for a grant can complete an online submission application by Sept. 30. Grants will be awarded, and recipients will be notified by Oct. 31.
Further questions about the School and Student Support Grant can be directed to Community Engagement at eucommunitygiving@mayo.edu.
From staff reports