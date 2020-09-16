Red Cross, EC Parks and Recreation offering babysitters training course: Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry is offering a Red Cross babysitters training course. The class will be taught by a Red Cross certified instructor. Students will learn how to respond to emergencies with first aid and CPR; make good decisions under pressure; communicate effectively with families; recognize safety and hygiene issues; manage young children; feed, diaper, and care for infants; and start a babysitting business. Contact the Recreation Administrative Office at recreation@eauclairewi.gov with questions.
Diabetes workshop to be offered this fall: Healthy Living with Diabetes is a six-week workshop for adults of all ages who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or who live with some that does.
Workshop meets weekly on Thursdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., plus Certified Diabetes Educator on Oct. 29. Workshop is also held on Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., plus Certified Diabetes Educator on Nov. 24.
Workshops are held virtually via Webex; participants must have internet access and a device. Program coordinator will assist with simple setup. Register at least one week in advance at www.adrcevents.org or by calling 715-839-4735. Materials will be mailed one week prior. Workshop is limited to 10 people. For more information, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center at (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636 or email adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Prevea Health, HSHS hospitals urge people to get flu shot: Appointments for flu shots are available now at Prevea locations in western Wisconsin.
“We have one tool that we can use against the flu that we don’t have yet for COVID-19. That tool is a vaccine, and getting vaccinated for the flu is the most important step you can take to prevent the disease,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health, in a news release.
The flu vaccine fights a different group of flu viruses each year and it’s important to be vaccinated yearly, Prevea said. Flu shots are especially important for young children, pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease.
People can schedule appointments by calling (888) 277-3832, and through the MyPrevea patient portal at myprevea.com. Flu vaccine clinics with extended evening and weekend hours are also available. For more information they can visit www.prevea.com/flu.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire recognized for stroke care: For the third consecutive year, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The clinic also received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award, according to Mayo Clinic.
The awards recognize hospitals that are at least 85% compliant with each of the association’s seven achievement measures, according to the ASA. Gold-awarded clinics perform the compliance for 24 consecutive months or more.
The measures include patients receiving treatments for strokes within a certain timefram, as well as receiving prescriptions and therapies for stroke-related conditions, according to the ASA.
Blood donation opportunities in western Wisconsin Sept. 16-30: People can make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies; it is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, people who don’t feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 must postpone donation.
Blood donation opportunities Sept. 16-30 are:
Barron: 9/24/2020: 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., and on 9/28/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive
Rice Lake: 9/30/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our House Senior Living, Assisted Care in Rice Lake, 415 E. South St.
Chippewa Falls: 9/18/2020: 10:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St., and on 9/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246, 8118 149th St.
Holcombe: 9/24/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Lake Holcombe Town Hall, 26179 275th St.
Altoona: 9/25/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave., and on 9/25/2020: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Prevea Health, 3119 Woodman Drive
Augusta: 9/23/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road
Eau Claire: 9/17/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Marshfield Medical Center, 2310 Craig Road
Ettrick: 9/22/2020: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Ettrick Community Center, 22750 Washington
Osseo: 9/17/2020: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St.
