Red Cross to offer free Sport Clips haircut to blood donors in September: People who donate blood Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks while supplies last, and those who give blood or platelets between Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2020, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
People can make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. Additional blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15 are in:
- Cumberland: 9/15/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Legion, 1225 Veterans St.
- Alma: 9/14/2020: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 709 S. 2nd St.
- Chippewa Falls: Two locations. 9/4/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.; and on 9/9/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Legion, 12 E. Spring St.
- Downsville: 9/10/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
- Eau Claire: Two locations. 9/4/2020: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., B&B Electric Inc., 1202 Western Ave.; and on 9/14/2020: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway
- Fall Creek: 9/2/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Beaver Post 550 Brackett American Legion, Beaver Creek Road
- Ladysmith: 9/11/2020: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 515 College Ave. W.
Prevea: Health care management shifting online in response to COVID-19: Prevea Health is reporting that patient portals, which give patients access to their health information online, are seeing significant increases in use since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health care organization said in a news release.
Patients use the secure portals to message doctors, request prescription refills, view lab results, schedule appointments and make payments.
When comparing the average number of MyPrevea users between March 2019 and July 2019 to the average number of MyPrevea users between March 2020 and July 2020, the data shows a nearly 20% increase in the number of MyPrevea users, according to Prevea Health.
Prevea Health receives 2020 Employ Humanity Excellence Award: Green Bay-based Prevea Health has received the 2020 Employ Humanity Excellence Award, presented by Employ Humanity, a Plymouth, Wisconsin-based workplace development group.
Previous recipients of the award were the Oshkosh Corporation of Oshkosh, Sargento Foods of Plymouth and Miron Construction of Neenah, according to Employ Humanity’s website.
From staff reports